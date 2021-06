The All Pro Tour made a stop in Shawnee last weekend as the four-day, four-round Grand Casino Open was conducted at the Shawnee Country Club. Sam Stevens, of Fort Worth, Texas, got back in the winner circle after three wins in 2020. Stevens did not need to do a lot to maintain the lead throughout Saturday's final round, only shooting one-under on the front side, but still held a two-shot lead heading into the back nine.