BOSTON (CBS) — The second inning of Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros was not a very fun time for the Boston Red Sox. Nathan Eovaldi was roughed up by the Astros, who socked five homers against the Red Sox righty in the frame. Ouch. But at least one fan at Fenway Park seemed to enjoy himself in the disastrous inning. That fan, seated in the front row of the Monster Seats in left field, caught two of the five baseballs that the Astros sent into the seats in the inning. Talk about being in the right place at the right time. This...

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO