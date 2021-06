Forget what you learned in school, it’s not just Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, and Indian Oceans anymore. That’s right congratulations are in order. Earth has “given birth to a healthy, happy fifth ocean. The National Geographic Society has announced that Earth has a fifth body of water. I feel like everything I was forced to memorize in school is just falling apart. First Pluto, now oceans, if we get a new continent I’m out. The new ocean is called “The Southern Ocean”. The Southern Ocean stretches the circumference of Antarctica to the 60-degrees South latitudinal line.