Final East Region Top 20 Rankings

We go 20 deep from five separate regions of the nation in our final Top 20 Regional Rankings. We rank 100 teams and nobody across the country ranks as many teams as Ballislife.com. This season, our five regions are being released separately as COVID-19 is still affecting when teams finish up around the country. We began with the Southeast Region, moved on to the Midwest Region, then the Southwest Region and now we take a look at the East Region. This region has strong teams traditionally up and down the seaboard, but this year majority of those states didn’t get full seasons or have a playoff. The West Region will conclude in late June. Teams can still move up or down in the FAB 50, but the regional placement is final for 2020-21.