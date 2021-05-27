LANGUAGE WARRIOR’S MANIFESTO

Sun, Jun 13, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) Join us for a dynamic interactive journey through the rich history of the Jews of Morocco. Morocco is home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in the Diaspora. This two-millennia Judeo-Moroccan heritage is the result of an intersection between various civilizations and traditions including: Amazigh (commonly known as Berber), Andalusian, and Arab influences among others. In this talk, we will explore the past and present story of Moroccan Jewry through addressing some central questions related to why the Jews left or stayed in Morocco, what is Jewish life like in Morocco today, and what is the future of Moroccan Jews in this Muslim-majority country.