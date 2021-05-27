Speech-Language Pathology Spotlight: Trauma

This live webinar will examine the unique mental health challenges queer and trans youth have experienced over the past year due to the pandemic, racial and equity issues, and current political legislation. Join a distinguished team of psychologists and counselors who discuss what this environment looks like for LGBTGEQIAP+ youth – and what can be done moving forward to ensure this population has the support and resilience tools they need from their families, schools, and communities. This webinar is part of Palo Alto University’s “At the Forefront of Mental Health” series.