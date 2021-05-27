Speech-Language Pathology Spotlight: Trauma
We continue celebrating Better Speech and Hearing Month by sharing how speech therapy benefits patients who’ve experienced trauma. A trauma speech-language pathologist, or SLP, provides direct care for individuals who have been involved in a traumatic event that impacts their speech, language, cognition or swallowing abilities. SLPs provide various types of therapy focusing on rebuilding patients’ abilities to communicate, improving thought processing for activities of daily living and safely consuming food and drinks.blog.ufhealthjax.org