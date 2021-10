Board plans facilitated session to strengthen cooperation amid 'brewing conflict' among elected officialsClackamas County commissioners on Tuesday decided to schedule a one-hour meeting to strengthen cooperation amongst board members amid increasingly heated policy disputes. Commissioner Sonya Fischer first proposed the meeting as a "retreat" where the board would participate in facilitated team-building workshops to help the group "function more effectively" in terms of communication, synergy and conflict resolution. "We have a tremendous opportunity to align on where our shared priorities are," Fischer said. "We need to be ready and functioning at our fullest potential. And I think that leaning in...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO