Frank Lloyd Wright Tourism Center Reopens June 1; Limited Campus Tours to Resume June 15
The Sharp Family Tourism and Education Center and GEICO Gift Shop at Florida Southern College will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1, welcoming visitors who wish to sign up for future guided tours or purchase Frank Lloyd Wright-themed merchandise. Souvenir maps of the famed architect’s world-renowned campus structures will be available for self-guided walking tours, and limited-capacity guided tours of the campus will resume on Tuesday, June 15.www.flsouthern.edu