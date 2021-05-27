Cancel
Warner & Kaine Announce More Than $8.8 Million in Federal Funding to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $8,899,215.83 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’sFederal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) COVID-19 vaccination efforts. “We are glad to announce this funding to support...

Congress & Courtsmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: Central America, SVOG Grants, VA Cemeteries

It’s June 22, 2021. Here’s a roundup of some recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. New bill aims to support Central American Women and Children. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced the Central American Women and Children Protection Act to address the protection and safety of women and children in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. The bipartisan legislation seeks to decrease and deter violence against women and children in the Northern Triangle and provide victims a path to the support and shelter they need. The bill would also enhance the performance and capacity of justice system officials in Central America, including police, prosecutors and courtroom personnel, to provide a coordinated and victim-centric response to crimes of violence against women and children.
Public HealthDevils Lake Daily Journal

North Dakota Receives $5.9 Million for COVID Response

North Dakota– U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded $5,935,883.42 to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH). The funds come from through the Disaster Relief Fund as authorized under the Stafford Act and will go toward helping...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. buys 200 million more Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

(Reuters) -The U.S. government has bought another 200 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmaker said on Wednesday, including an option to buy experimental shots that may be in development. The additional Moderna doses, which brings total U.S. orders to 500 million, could be used for primary inoculation, including...
Public HealthNewsChannel 36

Gov. Cuomo announces new COVID-19 vaccination efforts; State fair to open at 100% capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York State’s vaccination rate is just a tenth of a percent away from many remaining COVID-19 restrictions from being lifted. During his Monday briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 69.9% of adults in the state are partially vaccinated; once that hits 70% percent, restrictions such as social distancing and remaining capacity limits will be lifted. Current mask guidance will not be revised at this time; meaning vaccinated people may forego the mask unless a business or organization requires them, while unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks.
Illinois Stateclassichits106.com

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams deploy to all Illinois counties in support of COVID-19 vaccination effort

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced today that three additional FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams arrived in Illinois this week—bringing the total to 11 teams across the state—to distribute information about COVID-19 vaccination sites, assist residents with accessing the vaccine, and raise awareness about FEMA’s funeral assistance program.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Columbia, SCWMBF

$8.8 billion in federal funds coming into SC from American Rescue Plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster calls the roughly $8.8 billion coming into South Carolina through the latest COVID-19 relief bill “transformative” and “enormous.”. Signed into law in March, the American Rescue Plan is a $2 trillion bill meant to help people to fight and recover from the pandemic.
Malheur County, ORArgus Observer Online

Gov. Brown announces more prizes for COVID-19 vaccine lottery

MALHEUR COUNTY — With the deadline nearing for the cutoff to get at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to be entered into Oregon’s $1 million lottery, Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced four travel packages to be given away statewide, as well as more cash prizes for some counties, stating that the counties had “partnered with the state” to add those prizes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Funding for St. Elizabeths DHS Consolidation Project in Spending Bill Released Today Will Make Country Safer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said that the House’s fiscal year 2022 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill, released today, provides $254 million for the General Services Administration for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) consolidation project at the St. Elizabeths West Campus in Ward 8 in the District of Columbia.
Fairfax County, VAInside Nova

Fairfax takes more federal money for COVID-response efforts

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. The pandemic may appear to be waning, but Fairfax County officials plan to continue following up on cases through 2022, using new state funds. The Board of Supervisors this week was slated to authorize...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.