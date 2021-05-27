Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brookner, punished CIA officer who got revenge, has died

By RICHARD SANDOMIR The New York Times
Antelope Valley Press
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanine Brookner, an undercover CIA officer who fought dubious allegations against her at the agency and won a $410,000 settlement, then became a lawyer who helped other government employees fight similar injustices, died May 11 in Washington. She was 80. The cause was complications of kidney disease and cancer, her...

www.avpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Espionage#Cia#The Communist Party#Soviet#The New York Times#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
Related
POTUSNPR

Retired CIA Officer Finally Gets Treatment For Symptoms Of Havana Syndrome

RACHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: It was December 2017. CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulous was in Moscow. He woke up in his hotel room with a horrible case of vertigo. MARC POLYMEROPOULOUS: This was the scariest moment of my life. I mean, the room is spinning. I can't stand up. I'm falling over. I feel physically sick. I have tinnitus, which is ringing in my ears. So, you know, something really unusual and terrible had happened to me.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Former CIA officer shares struggle with "Havana Syndrome"

A former CIA intelligence officer shares his struggle with a mysterious illness that first affected federal employees in Cuba in 2016. There have been at least 130 suspected cases of "Havana Syndrome," some of which go back decades. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined CBSN with more.
Law Enforcementlawofficer.com

Civilian Complaint Review Board recommends punishment for 39 NYPD officers

NEW YORK — The Civilian Complaint Review Board has recommended that NYPD punish 39 officers for allegations of misconduct during civil arrest that occurred in the city following the death of George Floyd last summer. Out of the group of accused officers, the board also urged top brass to seek criminal charges against 14 cops for various acts, they announced on Monday.
Public SafetyBBC

HMP Altcourse: Prison officer who 'got together' with inmate jailed

A prison officer who "got together" with an inmate and paid off his drug debt has been jailed after admitting misconduct in a public office. Lucy Thornton "fell in love" for Aaron Whittaker while working at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool Crown Court heard. The 28-year-old admitted having inappropriate relationships with him,...
Worcester, MAWTOP

City honors officer who died trying to save drowning boy

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a Massachusetts police officer who drowned while trying rescue a teenager from a pond is a powerful lesson in self-sacrifice, the priest who presided over the funeral Mass said. Worcester Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia died Friday trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who was visiting from Virginia. He also died. The Rev. Diego Buritica said inside a packed St. John’s Catholic church on Thursday that Familia didn’t think about the consequences of jumping into the water, he just did it. His obituary says that Familia was a member of the department’s tactical patrol force and crisis intervention team, and had been training to join the SWAT Team.
Advocacydearborn.org

The “Iraqi Resistance” allocates a reward for reporting the CIA and Mossad officers..what are the details?

Today, Sunday, the “Iraqi Resistance” announced the allocation of a financial reward for people who report on CIA and Mossad officers in Iraq. In a press statement, stated: “In support and support for the Iraqi resistance’s tendency to establish the security and sovereignty of the country, and to rid our dear people of the brutality of the American occupation and the Zionist criminal role, we announce a large financial reward for those who provide information related to CIA and Israeli Mossad officers.”
U.S. Politicsnews4sanantonio.com

People who cause problems on planes might receive punishment from the DOJ

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN NEWSOURCE) - There's a push to punish people who cause problems on planes. A group of airline trade and labor organizations wants the justice department to deal with the most extreme cases of unruly passengers. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson,...
Europeinvesting.com

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding after the warship...
Public Safetythecatholicthing.org

A National Crime

Attention readers: This afternoon between 2-4 PM, we will be broadcasting a TCT live podcast in connection with the Free Society Seminar. The FSS has been meeting for over twenty years in the Slovak Republic, bringing together students and young professionals from all over the world. It was the brainchild of Michael Novak, one of TCT’s founders, and was initially aimed at helping individuals and groups damaged by decades of Communism to recover. The seminar has evolved as circumstances have changed. In our relatively brief podcast, the core faculty – Dr. Martin Luteran, Fr. Derek Cross, Prof. William Saunders, and I – will be talking about the new challenges to freedom in today’s world – and our responsibilities now. You may join the Zoom podcast by clicking here. If you cannot attend, a YouTube video will be available in the coming days. – Robert Royal.