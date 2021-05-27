Brookner, punished CIA officer who got revenge, has died

Attention readers: This afternoon between 2-4 PM, we will be broadcasting a TCT live podcast in connection with the Free Society Seminar. The FSS has been meeting for over twenty years in the Slovak Republic, bringing together students and young professionals from all over the world. It was the brainchild of Michael Novak, one of TCT’s founders, and was initially aimed at helping individuals and groups damaged by decades of Communism to recover. The seminar has evolved as circumstances have changed. In our relatively brief podcast, the core faculty – Dr. Martin Luteran, Fr. Derek Cross, Prof. William Saunders, and I – will be talking about the new challenges to freedom in today’s world – and our responsibilities now. You may join the Zoom podcast by clicking here. If you cannot attend, a YouTube video will be available in the coming days. – Robert Royal.