Public Input Opportunity - Hwy 10 Corridor Study Virtual Open House
The Elk River Hwy 10 Corridor Study will host two live virtual open house meetings on Thursday, June 10 to share potential corridor alternatives and answer community questions about the long-term vision for the Hwy 10 corridor. To ensure multiple opportunities to participate, the City of Elk River will host two separate one-hour long meetings on June 10 via Zoom. Please note, the same information will be presented at each meeting and community members will have the option to call in or join the meeting online.www.elkrivermn.gov