Public Input Opportunity - Hwy 10 Corridor Study Virtual Open House

OWASSO – The City of Owasso is asking for the public’s input in formulating their master growth plan. “The City of Owasso Community Development Department is currently working to update the GrOwasso Land Use Master Plan. An integral part of this update process is community outreach, and we need your help,” the City said. “Our next weekly activity deals with Land Use and will ask a few questions about what sort of development you expect and want to see in Owasso in the future, and where.”