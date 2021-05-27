Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Input Opportunity - Hwy 10 Corridor Study Virtual Open House

elkrivermn.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elk River Hwy 10 Corridor Study will host two live virtual open house meetings on Thursday, June 10 to share potential corridor alternatives and answer community questions about the long-term vision for the Hwy 10 corridor. To ensure multiple opportunities to participate, the City of Elk River will host two separate one-hour long meetings on June 10 via Zoom. Please note, the same information will be presented at each meeting and community members will have the option to call in or join the meeting online.

www.elkrivermn.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Virtual Meeting#Anoka Counties#The Hwy 10 Corridor Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
newspressnow.com

Public input sought for Smithville transportation plan

SMITHVILLE — Toole Design will be at Price Chopper from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, off U.S. Highway 169 in Smithville to gather public input on the city’s transportation master plan. The plan will provide direction for future transportation needs in relation to the comprehensive plan and future...
Trafficmidriversnewsmagazine.com

Upcoming virtual open house for Lake Saint Louis Boulevard project

The St. Charles County Highway Department is hosting an Informational Virtual Open House on the Lake Saint Louis Boulevard Extension Project July 14-28. Residents can view plans and submit questions and comments online at sccmo.org/LSLExtensionProject. The department is working with the Missouri Department of Transportation to extend Lake Saint Louis...
Politics967thebridge.com

Committee discusses making a walkable city

Vincennes leaders are working on a plan to make the city more accessible to pedestrians. The “Walkable City” committee met Thursday night to further discuss plans to make this happen. First, the committee wants to address the “low hanging fruit”, meaning ways they can improve accessibility with funding they already...
Owasso, OKinsideowasso.com

City continues to collect public input on growth plan

OWASSO – The City of Owasso is asking for the public’s input in formulating their master growth plan. “The City of Owasso Community Development Department is currently working to update the GrOwasso Land Use Master Plan. An integral part of this update process is community outreach, and we need your help,” the City said. “Our next weekly activity deals with Land Use and will ask a few questions about what sort of development you expect and want to see in Owasso in the future, and where.”
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Virtual Public Meeting July 12 on Rt. 7 Corridor Study

Loudoun County will host an online meeting Monday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m. to gather public input on the Rt. 7 corridor study in its easternmost stretch in Loudoun. The draft study completed in February reached from Rt. 28 to the Fairfax County line. The study included an evaluation of the history of crashes in recent years, an analysis of traffic operations along the corridor under existing conditions, travel demand forecasts, and an analysis of traffic operations.The public meeting will examine traffic, safety, and the potential impact of future work to the corridor.
Sedona, AZSedona Red Rock News

Sedona P&Z, public weigh in on resort plan

One word came up again and again when discussing a potential resort in Uptown — “density.”. The Sedona Planning and Zoning Commission heard for the second time a proposal from LodgeWorks, which is currently in escrow to purchase 19.45 acres of land down Art Barn Road off State Route 89A in Uptown, during its Tuesday, June 16, meeting.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Public input sought on new reading materials

The Port Townsend School District’s kindergarten through fifth grade English Language Arts Adoption Team is recommending the adoption of the Wilson Reading curricula, “Wit and Wisdom” by Great Minds and Fundations. Having reviewed the recommendation at their June 17 meeting, the school board will consider adopting the recommendation at an...
Watertown Daily Times

Dodge County seeks public input on strategic plan

JUNEAU — Dodge County officials are seeking public input on a strategic plan. The county board is in the process of developing the plan to identify future countywide priorities. Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke is encouraging county residents, employers and community stakeholders to take the online survey to give...
Hillsborough, NCchapelboro.com

Hillsborough Seeks Public Input on Sustainability Plan

Hillsborough community members have an opportunity to provide feedback to shape the town’s future. The local government is looking for public input on its comprehensive sustainability plan. The plan will guide future development and clean energy by updating the town’s existing framework. In 2017, the Hillsborough Board of Commissioners passed...
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Public provides input on Bruce Beach revitalization project

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR-TV) — The engineering and design team for the Bruce Beach revitalization project answered questions from community members Wednesday night. The project is aimed at creating a more connected waterfront in the city of Pensacola. It also incorporates the area's African American history on the beach-front. "Tonight...
Camden County, NJcherryhill-nj.com

Virtual Public Information Center

Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Grant Program Cherry Hill Township, Camden County. Camden County is committed to developing transportation improvements that best balance transportation needs, the environment, community concerns, and costs. Camden County is holding a Virtual Public Information Center to inform local residents, officials, and community with information on the Camden County Grove Street Trail Connector project. You are encouraged to participate by providing comments at the meeting, by mail, or e-mail.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Public input sought for Highway 169 corridor study

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization starts an open house period for public input on the 169 Corridor Study. A meeting was held yesterday to discuss potential options to improve the corridor in relation to safety and economic efficiency. The proposed changes would affect Highway 169...
West Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Public meeting for north Sheyenne Street corridor project

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo will hold a public update meeting to discuss updates for the north Sheyenne Street urban corridor reconstruction project. During the meeting, the City of West Fargo’s staff will discuss the completion of phase one and impacts to the...
Ypsilanti, MIsecondwavemedia.com

Public input sought on proposed affordable housing development in Ypsilanti

The public is invited to comment on a proposal for an affordable housing development at 220 N. Park St. in Ypsilanti during two virtual feedback sessions June 28 and 29. The property on North Park, which formerly housed the Ypsilanti Boys and Girls Club, is owned by the city of Ypsilanti. City officials are collaborating with woman-owned development firm Renovare Development on a development that would add to affordable housing stock in the city.
TrafficLeduc Representative

County seeks resident input on transportation study recommendations

As planning continues for what the future of Strathcona County’s traffic infrastructure will look like, residents are being invited to review what has been drafted thus far. Strathcona County is inviting you to look over the draft recommendations of a functional planning transportation study for the southwest area, which will determine what upgrades will be required over the next 30 years.
Politicskeepitmovingdallas.com

Virtual Public Meeting for I-345 Feasibility Study in Dallas County

I-345 from I-30 to Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Spur 366) CSJ 0092-14-094 The I-345 virtual public meeting begins on Tuesday, June 22 at 3 PM and will remain online through the comment period deadline of Thursday, July 22. During this time, please review the project materials and other information provided on this site to learn about the feasibility study and provide your comments.
Malta, MTphillipscountynews.com

DOT holds Open House for Hwy. 191

The Montana Department of Transportation held an open house on Tuesday, June 15, at the Milk River Pavilion. The subject of discussion was the Highway 191 South project. About 25 members of the Malta community were present for the open house. Some just curious, and some with concerns as to how it would affect them and their land or business.
Rohnert Park, CASFGate

City Seeks Public Input On Roadway Safety Plan

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park city officials are developing a roadway safety plan and would like public input to help identify and prioritize safety improvements. A Local Road Safety Plan is a process preferred by the Federal Highway Administration and Caltrans that analyzes collision data on local roadways and develops countermeasures, particularly at high-frequency locations, city officials said.