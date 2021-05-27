ERPD Launches Body Camera Program
On Friday, May 21, 2021, the Elk River Police Department launched its body-worn camera program. While body camera use is growing among law enforcement agencies, it is still relatively new within the field. Chief Nierenhausen is excited to implement this program in Elk River, noting, “The technology allows for the collection of valuable information and evidence, documentation of interactions between officers and members of the community, and increased transparency with the public.”www.elkrivermn.gov