Elk River, MN

ERPD Launches Body Camera Program

elkrivermn.gov
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, May 21, 2021, the Elk River Police Department launched its body-worn camera program. While body camera use is growing among law enforcement agencies, it is still relatively new within the field. Chief Nierenhausen is excited to implement this program in Elk River, noting, “The technology allows for the collection of valuable information and evidence, documentation of interactions between officers and members of the community, and increased transparency with the public.”

www.elkrivermn.gov
Elk River, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Elk River, MN
#Body Camera#Police#River City#Erpd#Elk River City Council
