Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Originally, Loki was supposed to die in ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ but Marvel’s plans were thwarted by a major development.

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally, Loki was supposed to die in ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ but Marvel’s plans were thwarted by a major development. Loki is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most lasting characters. The God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, has appeared in Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, and now gets his own Disney+ series launching on June 9th.

washingtonnewsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#The Dark World#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesypulse.com

Everyone’s After Marvel’s Loki Charms on The Viral List

Marvel fans are buying out limited-edition Loki Charms cereal boxes ahead of the show’s premiere, Yeezy Gap’s first product drop is also selling out online, summer moviegoers are excited for In The Heights, and the Asian cast members of Kim’s Convenience are speaking out against the lack of diversity behind-the-scenes—plus other news taking over social media this week!
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

Tom Hiddleston, star of ‘Loki,’ is ecstatic about Marvel’s diversity and inclusion efforts, saying, “It Opens a World of Opportunity.”

Tom Hiddleston, star of ‘Loki,’ is ecstatic about Marvel’s diversity and inclusion efforts, saying, “It Opens a World of Opportunity.”. Many corporations and entertainment companies have been attempting to make their goods more inclusive in the wake of recent social justice campaigns. Marvel has been at the vanguard of this movement, casting minorities in key parts in films like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but their efforts don’t stop there; now Loki, the god of mischief, has joined the discussion.
Moviesallears.net

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Kevin Feige Discuss Marvel’s ‘Loki’

Currently in episodic release on Disney+ is Marvel Studios’ next entry into their wildly successful “first class” of long-form storytelling, “Loki.”. Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki shows us a God of Mischief stripped of his authority and subject to the punitive judgment of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) whose ultimate mission is to preserve the sanctity of the Sacred Timeline.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

In ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Marvel’s ‘Loki’ reveals what the character knew.

In ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Marvel’s ‘Loki’ reveals what the character knew. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been a standout in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade. The figure has served the Avengers as both a good comrade and a terrifying foe. Loki has finally found his place in the spotlight thanks to a new critically acclaimed Disney+ series. The story of Loki picks up after the 2012 version of the god of mischief escaped in Avengers: Endgame, and the first episode explores Loki’s awareness of the time heist.
TV SeriesPosted by
Club 93.7

Why Loki Is Marvel’s Most Tragic Hero

Loki. He’s a god, a trickster, a weaver of mischief, an alien sort of — and while he was first introduced as a villain in Thor and The Avengers, he’s arguably the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most tragic hero. Ahead of his new Disney+ TV series, we’re taking a look at Loki’s arc, to see what makes him such a relatable character.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel's "Loki" on Disney+

Take a look at Marvel Studios six-episode "Loki" live-action TV series, based on the Marvel Comics character, directed by Kate Herron, that will tie into the feature "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness", now streaming on Disney+ :. "...'Loki' features the Asgardian 'god of mischief'... "...as he steps out...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

5 characteristics of Loki that make him Marvel’s most beloved villain

Loki arrived on the Disney + screen and is preparing a series of six episodes that are already all the rage on the platform: the premiere was the most watched and the best rated of Marvel productions in 2021. Among the keys to success is the profile of the character, considered the MCU’s most beloved villain. Known 5 aspects that place him in that privileged position among fans.
ComicsPosted by
101.9 The Bull

‘Loki’: How the Variant’s Plan Will Lead to the Next Major Marvel Event

The following post contains SPOILERS for Loki Episode 2. By now it’s clear that Lady Loki — “Randy” to her variant Lokis — has a huge plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Time Variance Authority’s attempts to stop her will likely take up the remainder of this season of Loki. But what is her plan? Readers of Marvel Comics should recognize some similarities between what Randy’s doing and one of the biggest Marvel crossovers ever. That means the MCU could be headed towards a massive event to rival the size and scope of Avengers: Endgame.
TV SeriesIGN

The Enchantress: Has Marvel's Loki Episode 2 Secretly Introduced Another Major Villain?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Loki: Episode 2! Be sure to check out IGN's review for Episode 2!. The first two episodes of Loki have certainly been eventful. They've introduced the multiverse-busting Time Variance Authority, established a brand new status quo for this Loki variant and even debuted a second version of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino. But is Di Martino actually playing a female version of Loki, or could she be a different Marvel villain entirely? The answer isn't as clear cut as you might think.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Loki's episode 2 twist represents a missed opportunity for Marvel

Loki episode 1 and 2 spoilers follow. The first episode of Loki ended with a somewhat strange 'reveal'. After Agent Mobius explained that the Big Bad they're chasing is a Loki variant, the premiere ended with this "Loki" killing some TVA agents. But the variant in question still hid their face under a cloak.
TV & VideosComicBook

Kevin Smith Reviews Marvel's Loki: "Brilliant"

The first episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted last week on Disney+ and even though only one episode was released on debut day, the series has been a hit with critics and fans alike responding favorably to the latest entry into the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among those fans is Kevin Smith. The filmmaker and well-known pop culture fan offered up his review of Loki during a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast with Marc Bernardin and described the first episode of the series as "brilliant".
MoviesInside the Magic

How ‘Loki’ is Setting Up Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius of Loki has a history with Marvel’s First Family. Here’s how Mobius and the TVA are setting the stage for the introduction of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot. Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Villain Reveal Proves Major Marvel Fan Theory Correct

Fan theories are a major part of any Marvel series. From the moment a project is announced and casting news begins to break, fans start trying to sort out what stories will be told and what twists they can expect and the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+'s Loki, is no exception. There has been no shortage of fan theories, particularly about what characters some actors may or may not be playing. Now that episode two of the series, "The Variant", has arrived and revealed the villainous Loki variant the TVA is chasing one of those major theories has been proven correct.