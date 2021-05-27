Originally, Loki was supposed to die in ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ but Marvel’s plans were thwarted by a major development.

The following post contains SPOILERS for Loki Episode 2. By now it’s clear that Lady Loki — “Randy” to her variant Lokis — has a huge plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Time Variance Authority’s attempts to stop her will likely take up the remainder of this season of Loki. But what is her plan? Readers of Marvel Comics should recognize some similarities between what Randy’s doing and one of the biggest Marvel crossovers ever. That means the MCU could be headed towards a massive event to rival the size and scope of Avengers: Endgame.