Of all the MCU villains, none have had a shelf life quite like Loki Odinson (and the actor who plays him, Tom Hiddleston). Since Loki debuted in Thor in 2011, his effect on the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been rivaled only by Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. From a misunderstood little brother to an outright villain to basically a hero, Loki has been an intrinsic part of the Marvel story—and now, he’s finally getting his own, much-deserved spotlight. The new Disney+ series Loki will continue the God of Mischief’s adventures, picking up where he was last left in Avengers: Endgame and spiraling out with a story that’ll change both the character and the entire MCU. But before Loki gets to fixing the universe’s timelines, let’s take a look back on how they got messed up in the first place, as well as everything else you need to remember about Marvel’s most charismatic trickster.