The Loki sequence could have primary ramifications of significance that can have an effect on the way forward for the MCU.

By Kim Diaz
thenewstrace.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sequence of Loki could have a large number of significance within the MCU and can generate a number of related ramifications for its long run, or a minimum of that’s what the scriptwriter of the sequence, Michael Waldron, has commented. In an interview carried out by way of Overall...

thenewstrace.com
#The Way Forward#The Sequence#Mcu#Mcu#Overall Movie#Disney#Ucm
TV SeriesEmpire

Loki Will Have ‘More Impact On The MCU Than Any Show So Far,’ Says Kevin Feige – Exclusive Image

Between WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, it’s clear that Marvel’s Disney+ shows aren’t a side-attraction in the MCU – they’re fully fleshed-out stories that take on just as much narrative weight as the main movies, just with longer runtimes, episodic presentation, and the opportunity for underserved characters to have more time to shine. Next up is a franchise fan-favourite – the god of mischief himself, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, whose anomalous ‘Loki Variant’ from Avengers: Endgame is about to get caught up in the gears of time-bureaucracy organisation, the TVA.
TV SeriesObserver

‘Loki’ Just Wants to Have Fun

Marvel Studios is more or less two for two with its burgeoning Disney+ empire. Despite an ill-advised last ditch effort to absolve its protagonist of responsibility and accountability, WandaVision was mostly an engrossing mystery box with a strong focus on grief, loss and even mental health. Though it could be scattered and messy at times, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delivered some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most mature thematic commentary on race and legacy. Neither series is perfect, but both push the MCU forward in their own unique ways.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston Addresses Whether Loki Could Get A Love Interest In The MCU

Loki has done practically everything across his ten-year journey in the MCU so far. He’s died multiple times, tried to take over the Earth, attempted to protect it, fought and made up with his brother Thor a bunch, etc. But one thing he hasn’t done is have a romance. With the Asgardian trickster about to get his own Disney Plus series, though, could we finally see Loki enter into a relationship?
TV SeriesPosted by
Deseret News

Isn’t Loki dead in the MCU?

You may see the new “Loki” show on Disney+ and wonder ... didn’t Loki die?. Didn’t Loki die in the ‘Infinity War’ movie?. Yes. Loki died in “Avengers: Infinity War” when Thanos attacked a ship traveling from Asgard (which had just escaped the apocalypse, as seen in “Thor: Ragnarok”). Thanos...
MoviesInverse

Loki completely changes the power of the in the MCU

Marvel spent eleven years making more than 20 movies that each cost millions of dollars apiece around the all-consuming power of... a handful of paperweights. In Loki, Tom Hiddleston returns as his Asgardian anti-hero, spinning off from a moment in Avengers: Endgame. This isn’t the first step into what is known as Marvel’s “Phase Four,” that honor belongs to the uncanny WandaVision from earlier this year, but Loki is helping the Marvel Cinematic Universe enter a new era.
ComicsInverse

Marvel may have just revealed when Loki takes place in the MCU

When does Loki take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The answer isn’t as simple as you might think. Chronologically, Loki picks up directly after the events of 2012’s The Avengers, with Loki escaping his fate before being picked up by the Time Variance Authority. Then again, the show was released in 2021 and directly references more recent events in the MCU. So maybe it’s set in Marvel’s cinematic present — technically 2023 thanks to the time jump in Endgame.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Loki Writer Says It's "Very Early Days" on Kevin Feige Project

Writer Michael Waldron is living the fan dream, having previously written on Community and Rick and Morty, the scribe has recently penned a new Marvel movie (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), served as the head writer on a different Marvel TV show (Disney+'s Loki), and is all-set to write the script for a new Star Wars movie (from none other than Marvel's Kevin Feige). Waldron previously called his time with Lucasfilm for the upcoming film a "dream come true" but in a new interview opens up a little more about it and how it compares to working with the House of ideas on the Marvel scripts he's written.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Why Episode 2's Reveals of the MCU’s Future Feel Way Too Real

The second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki, "The Variant" debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday and it gave viewers a lot to talk about. After spending its debut episode, "Glorious Purpose" catching viewers up on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) story and introducing the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as well as revealing that the organization is hunting down a variant version of Loki who has been killing the TVA's hunters and causing other issues, "The Variant" jumps right into things with Loki assisting in trying to find the variant before they strike again. Along the way, the episode reveals some things about the future in the MCU and while it's all in furtherance of the story and that hunt for the villain, some of the fictional events of the future feel way too real.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Loki’ Suggests a ‘Doctor Strange’ Line Is Key to MCU’s Future

Episode two of the Disney+ series goes deeper into the TVA and its multiverse mysteries. [This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.]. “I see a scheme. And in that scheme, I see myself.” The second episode of Loki, “The Variant” wastes no time establishing the series’ apparent antagonist whose actions in the final minutes promise to have major ramifications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The premiere, “Glorious Purpose,” introduced audiences to the TVA and the threat of Variants, who under the instruction of god-like aliens, the Time-Keepers, must be erased from existence in order to prevent chaos from being loosed upon the cosmos. Of course, if there’s anything Loki (Tom Hiddleston) excels at, it’s chaos. The second episode puts that to the test, while further establishing this new corner of the MCU. But everything may not be as it appears regarding the TVA’s mission to protect the sacred timeline.