The Loki sequence could have primary ramifications of significance that can have an effect on the way forward for the MCU.

Episode two of the Disney+ series goes deeper into the TVA and its multiverse mysteries. [This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.]. “I see a scheme. And in that scheme, I see myself.” The second episode of Loki, “The Variant” wastes no time establishing the series’ apparent antagonist whose actions in the final minutes promise to have major ramifications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The premiere, “Glorious Purpose,” introduced audiences to the TVA and the threat of Variants, who under the instruction of god-like aliens, the Time-Keepers, must be erased from existence in order to prevent chaos from being loosed upon the cosmos. Of course, if there’s anything Loki (Tom Hiddleston) excels at, it’s chaos. The second episode puts that to the test, while further establishing this new corner of the MCU. But everything may not be as it appears regarding the TVA’s mission to protect the sacred timeline.