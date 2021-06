UK Athletics has made the decision that it will not be able to send a team to the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships currently scheduled for 17-22 August 2021, in Kenya. This decision has been reached for a number of reasons including UK Government guidance not to travel to red list countries; the associated risks with Covid-19 variants; the significant cost and time required in quarantine both in Kenya and UK, but most importantly the wellbeing of our athletes, coaches and support team.