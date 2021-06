Author Steve Bridger and Janet Neville write a piece for Female First upon the release of their new book Believe In Spirit. As a child I was told to believe everything my teachers said about religion. As an adult I wanted proof. I did NOT believe in spiritualists or spiritualism. All nonsense. I was like many of you. I was one of you. I was wrong. Why? Because I got the proof I needed. A Spiritual Medium described the death of my best friend. He’d taken his own life. The Medium gave details no one could possibly know. It changed my life. That’s twenty years ago. Since then, Janet and I have written two books to share with you. And for you to make up your own minds. Here are ten reasons to believe.