The much-anticipated first review of the government’s “green list” dealt a hammer blow to the travel industry, as the only mainstream holiday destination, Portugal, was removed.Holidaymakers from the Atlantic nation will be required to quarantine for 10 days at home if they return after 4am on 8 June.It snuffed out hopes that the travel industry, which tentatively restarted 18 days ago, would be able to offer an expanded range of quarantine-free summer holidays this year.The removal of Portugal leaves just Gibraltar and Iceland as viable destinations for Britons, although those visiting Iceland must be double vaccinated.Travel bosses reacted furiously, with...