(International Christian Concern) – Scottish Cabinet Minister for Finance Kate Forbes has come under fire recently for comments made concerning her faith. In a recent interview with the BBC on May 21, she said, “I believe in the person of Jesus Christ. I believe that he died for me, he saved me and that my calling is to serve and to love him and to serve and love my neighbors with all my heart and soul and mind and strength…. I am a person before I was a politician and that person will continue to believe that I am made in the image of God.”