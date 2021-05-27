Cancel
Taylorville, IL

Taylorville School District Holds Informational Meeting On NPT

By Leroy Kleimola
taylorvilledailynews.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taylorville School District held an informational meeting for families regarding the pullout of the Nokomis-Pana-Taylorville Special Education program to form their own. There are 491 families that rely on the Special Education program. Only 6 families were present to ask questions about the NPT. The School District says that through their own program they can provide more individualized specifically tailored educational programs for students with disabilities.

taylorvilledailynews.com
