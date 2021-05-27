SDSUGrad: Jacob Wright

We are writing to share that Sibby Anderson-Thompkins, special adviser to the provost and chancellor for equity and inclusion and interim chief diversity officer, has accepted a new position as vice provost for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Sewanee, a private liberal arts college in Tennessee. In this inaugural role, Sibby will report to the president and provost, co-lead the University’s strategic planning process for diversity, equity and inclusion and actively participate in the administrative decision-making process. Her portfolio will include the university’s Title IX program and multicultural affairs. She begins this role on Aug. 16.