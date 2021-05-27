Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

#SDSUGrad: Jacob Wright

By SDSU News Team
sdsu.edu
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, the San Diego State University community has shown its true resilience. Graduates from the Class of 2021 are no exception. During this unprecedented time in human history, the university has prioritized providing students with important services like virtual academic support, emergency financial assistance and other support services. In particular, SDSU Career Services continues to offer resources for students, including the online career platform Handshake and expanded virtual programming and advising.

newscenter.sdsu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Sdsu Career Services#The Supreme Court#Cife#French#Spanish#Italian#German#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Logan, UTusu.edu

Alumnus Honors his Father with the Dedication of the Professor A.A. Heravi Atrium

A space central to the Department of Plants, Soils and Climate in the Agricultural Sciences building has been named to honor Professor A.A. Heravi, a pioneer of scientific farming in Iran. The atrium’s naming recognizes just one of the many generous gifts alumnus Mehdi Heravi has given across many programs and departments at Utah State University and honors his father’s love of agriculture and legacy of learning and teaching.
CollegesBrookings Register

Thaler named SDSU Distinguished Professor

BROOKINGS – Recently recognized for his professional accomplishments at the South Dakota State University Celebration of Faculty Excellence, Bob Thaler, professor of animal science and SDSU Extension swine specialist, was presented as the 2021 recipient of the Distinguished Professor Award. The Distinguished Professor Award is the university’s ultimate academic recognition...
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Ten Ohio State students receive Fulbright awards

Ten students from The Ohio State University received Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2021-2022 academic year from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Fulbright participants will study, conduct research and teach abroad for the 2021-2022 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program....
CollegesThe Suburban Times

Scholarships, Honors, and Awards Await…

Submitted by Perry Newell. Many students and parents wait until their senior year to start looking for scholarships. However, there are scholarships available for younger students. Therefore, as students discover their desire to attend college, they should start searching for scholarship. You’re never too young to pursue your dreams…. Even...
Collegesnortheastern.edu

Meet the Faculty

Director of Computer Science and Teaching Professor, Khoury College of Computer Sciences. Dr. Bethany Edmunds is a recognized leader in Computer Science and STEM education in North America. She has a Ph.D. in Computer Science, with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence, and is currently a Teaching Professor and the Director of Computer Science at Northeastern University’s Vancouver campus. Bethany is passionate about breaking down barriers to create greater diversity, access and inclusivity within the technology community. She brings together expertise in software development, machine learning, and educational innovation to create STEM opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.
Aerospace & DefenseDayton Daily News

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Unit of assignment: 88th Dental Squadron, Clinical Flight, Periodontics Element. What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a dental assistant and work with Maj. Spencer Lee, a periodontist. I’m responsible for maintaining his schedule, tracking bone and tissue products, and assisting with evaluations and surgical procedures. In addition, I assist with staffing the Advanced Education General Dentistry one-year Residency Flight and other areas within the clinic as needed.
Kent, OHkentwired.com

Kent State prepares for incoming freshmen

A post-pandemic world is slowly but surely becoming a reality and Kent State is moving with the times. Welcoming their incoming freshman class in the fall, the faculty and staff are working to help where they can — starting out with a slightly new admissions process which Sean Broghammer, associate vice president of enrollment management, changed in the spring.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Kristin Oberiano ’16

At Occidental, Kristin Oberiano found an invaluable group of faculty mentors that supported her as she delved into American history—as well as her own. As a professor, she aims to provide similar mentorship in her classrooms. When Kristin Oberiano left Guam to go to college on the mainland, she was...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Oglethorpe University Selects Dr. Kathryn McClymond as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Following a national search, Oglethorpe University President Nick Ladany has named Dr. Kathryn McClymond as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective July 19. Dr. McClymond is currently Associate Dean of Faculty Affairs in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia State University, where she has been a faculty member for 22 years. She also is a Professor in the Department of Religious Studies and served as chair for nine years.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

O’Reilly named dean of the UMaine Graduate School of Business

Dr. Norm O’Reilly, a professor and former assistant dean at the University of Guelph, has been named dean of the University of Maine Graduate School of Business, effective July 1. O’Reilly is a leading scholar in the business of sports. In 2018, he founded the International Institute for Sport Business...
Collegesunc.edu

Message from campus leaders on Sibby Anderson-Thompkins

We are writing to share that Sibby Anderson-Thompkins, special adviser to the provost and chancellor for equity and inclusion and interim chief diversity officer, has accepted a new position as vice provost for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Sewanee, a private liberal arts college in Tennessee. In this inaugural role, Sibby will report to the president and provost, co-lead the University’s strategic planning process for diversity, equity and inclusion and actively participate in the administrative decision-making process. Her portfolio will include the university’s Title IX program and multicultural affairs. She begins this role on Aug. 16.
Collegeschurchofjesuschrist.org

Prophet Receives Honorary Degree from the University of Utah

In May of this year, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was named as a recipient of an honorary doctoral degree during an all-virtual commencement for the University of Utah. On Tuesday, June 15, thanks to the easing of local COVID-19 restrictions, university officials delivered the honorary degree citation and doctoral hood during an in-person visit in the Church Administration Building on Temple Square.
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Prestigious International Federation of Catholic Universities Grants Membership to Seton Hall University Fostering Collaboration with World-Renowned Academic Community

Seton Hall University announced its acceptance into the largest and most diverse international network of Catholic universities, International Federation of Catholic Universities (IFCU). This world-renowned higher education organization, created in 1924 and based in Paris, is marked both by its geographical extensiveness and its cultural richness. The IFCU defends and...
Collegesthefire.org

FIRE urges transparency in Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure denial at University of North Carolina

Fallout continues at my alma mater, the University of North Carolina, where news broke last month that the board of trustees refused to approve the faculty’s recommendation to offer tenure to award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The New York Times’ 1619 Project. The controversy has dragged the campus community into a bitter dispute, pitting many faculty and administrators who side with Hannah-Jones against multiple trustees and at least one high-profile donor who have expressed objections to Hannah-Jones’ candidacy.
CollegesCornell Daily Sun

Cornell Names Prof. Jinhua Zhao as Dean of the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management

Cornell named Prof. Jinhua Zhao, DEPTTKTKTK, as the David J. Nolan Dean for the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management on June 17, following the announcements of the new deans of Cornell Law School and the School of Public Policy earlier this week. Zhao, who comes to Cornell from Michigan State University, will begin his appointment on July 1.
CollegesPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Illinois Tech names next president

The Illinois Institute of Technology has a new leader. Rajagopal “Raj” Echambadi will be Illinois Tech’s 10th president after the college’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve him on Monday. His first day on the job will be Aug. 16. Echambadi comes to Illinois Tech from Northeastern University, where...