Pass Christian, MS

MS Institute of Arts and Letters Holds Awards Weekend on Coast

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree coast artists are among those being honored at the upcoming MIAL Awards Weekend being held in Pass Christian. Shown above are the 2020 recipients of awards: Top Row (L to R): Minrose Gwin, Fiction; Margaret McMullan, Nonfiction; Bark (Tim and Susan Lee), Music Composition (Contemporary); C. T. Salazar, Poetry; Steve Rouse, Music Composition (Classical); Second Row (L to R): Ann J. Abadie, Noel Polk Lifetime Achievement; Will Jacks, Photography; Lemuria Bookstore, Citation of Merit; Stacey Johnson, Visual Arts; Angie Thomas, Youth Literature. Margaret McMullan and Stacey Johnson are both coast residents.

