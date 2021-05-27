Dying Light 2: Stay Human Releasing in December

This afternoon, VR fans got some awesome news as I Expect You To Die 2 was announced to be released sometime this summer. Schell Games revealed that the game will be out on Oculus, SteamVR, and PSVR as you will return to the life of being a super-secret agent tasked with solving puzzles and staying alive, all while only using your hands. This time around, however, you get the pleasure of listening to Wil Wheaton talk you through your missions as he tries to make sure you come back in one piece. We have more info below as we patiently wait to see when it will drop.