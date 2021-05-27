Cancel
Video Games

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Releasing in December

cgmagonline.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe open-world, zombie survival title is coming this December, where we will see Dying Light 2: Stay Human return us to the crazy world we saw in the original. During a live-streamed event, the team at Techland introduced us to the main character’s voice actor in order to take us on a journey through what to expect from the upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Between more dangerous nights and a larger open-world split into two gigantic regions, it seems we are about to see all sorts of zombie-hacking action.

www.cgmagonline.com
Video Gamesoperationsports.com

Shredders Snowboarding Game Releases in December - New Gameplay Trailer

The new snowboarding game called Shredders releases in December for the Xbox Series X|S. The team released a new trailer featuring in-game footage during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase earlier today. The entire team is made up of passionate snowboarders and skiers and are huge fans of the early...
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Sky: Children Of The Light Secures June Release Date

Thatgamecompany has confirmed a release date for Sky: Children of the Light on Nintendo Switch. It was also revealed that The Season of the Little Prince will start on Tuesday 6th July 2021, which will be the start of the game’s 10th adventure season. This ground-breaking social adventure will let...
Video GamesComicBook

Resident Evil 9 Rumor Sheds Light on Potential Release Date

According to a new rumor, Resident Evil 9 isn't releasing anytime soon. At the moment of publishing, Capcom has yet to announce the next installment in the survival-horror series, and this probably isn't going to change anytime soon consider the fact that Resident Evil Village just released last month. According to our review of the latest RE game, it's a solid entry in the series, but as you would expect, fans of the long-running horror franchise are already chomping at the bit for more.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sky: Children of the Light on Nintendo Switch: new trailer and release date

Sky: Children of the Light was announced for Nintendo Switch last April, although until now we did not know its release date, which will be the next June 29. To celebrate its arrival on the hybrid console, thatgamecompany has shared a new gameplay trailer, in addition to confirming that the title will feature cross game with the rest of platforms (it is available on Android and iOS devices) and will arrive in free to play. You can find the video in the header above these lines.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Dying Light 2 E32021 trailer explains the story and the protagonist

The new trailer for Dying Light 2 doesn’t have new gameplay, but details the plot and the new protagonist. Perhaps the most famous attraction at the PC game show on Sunday night is Dying Light 2: Stay Human has received a new trailer that describes the game world, the story, and the main character, Aiden Caldwell.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

I Expect You To Die 2 Will Release Later This Summer

This afternoon, VR fans got some awesome news as I Expect You To Die 2 was announced to be released sometime this summer. Schell Games revealed that the game will be out on Oculus, SteamVR, and PSVR as you will return to the life of being a super-secret agent tasked with solving puzzles and staying alive, all while only using your hands. This time around, however, you get the pleasure of listening to Wil Wheaton talk you through your missions as he tries to make sure you come back in one piece. We have more info below as we patiently wait to see when it will drop.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dying Light 2 Devs Discuss the Story and the Main Character

On the occasion of PC Gaming Show we received some new information about Dying Light 2. We heard a few details about the main character - Aiden Caldwell - and the world in which we will play. IN A NUTSHELL. During the PC Gaming Show conference Techland representatives shared new...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dying Light 2 story explained in new PC Gaming Show

New Dying Light 2: Stay Human concept art has debuted as part of the PC Gaming Show, along with a glimpse of our hero's backstory. Developer Techland showcased some brand-new concept artwork of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but we also understand a little more about the game's hero - Aiden.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Orcs Must Die! 3 release date and trailer here

Robot Entertainment, an independent development and publishing studio, announced Orcs Must Die! 3 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox One Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, and Steam on July 23, 2021. The award-winning Orcs Must Die! series is back and better than ever with Orcs Must Die! 3, featuring all new War Scenarios and War Machines which add massive scale to battlefields that deliver on an epic orc-slaying power fantasy. Either solo or via online co-op with a friend, players must defend their rift using a variety of weapons and traps against hundreds of orcs simultaneously. Players can also test their resolve with the brand new and ever-evolving Scramble Mode that pits players against orcs in a series of five escalating challenges where both sides receive random modifiers after each battle. Plenty of new and returning fan favorite heroes, weapons and traps await players seeking to unleash orc-devastating mayhem.
Video GamesNME

‘Dying Light 2’ developer says player choices will impact NPC behaviour

Dying Light 2 Stay Human developer Techland has revealed more details about its upcoming zombie shooter. During an interview at the Future Games Show, animation director Dawid Lubryka spoke about the different aspects of the forthcoming title, from co-op experience to NPC behaviour. For the latter, the developer credited the “choices and consequences mechanic” for making it possible to make NPC behaviour unique, which will shape the story “depending on the way you play”.
Retailwegotthiscovered.com

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Is A Perplexing Value Proposition

Dying Light, and the meaty expansion that followed (aptly named The Following) are two beloved titles in zombie-survival gaming. They’re also over six years old, so when developer Techland showed off Dying Light 2 a few weeks ago, fans breathed a sigh of relief to see the project at all after an indefinite delay early last year.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Techland announces start of Dying Light 2 Stay Human competitions

Techland has today announced the start of a number of Dying Light 2 Stay Human competitions that offers participants the chance to win a variety of prizes including cash prizes, the limited-quantity Dying Light 2 Collector’s Edition and more. These competitions give gamers the opportunity to show off their creativity with short stories, artwork and even cosplay.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Dying Light 2 Stay Human' Opens Cash Prize Contests for Cosplay, Writing And Art

Dying Light 2 is a novel vision of the post-apocalyptic experience will bring everything players would expect from a new, radically improved installment in the series. Dying Light 2 Stay Human brings to life a unique post-apocalyptic vision of Modern Dark Ages - a brutal, bleak, and unforgiving reality where you are as likely to perish at the hand of a human as you are by the Infected.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Dying Light and Rust: Console Edition Crossover Event Starts Today

Dying Light continues to get post-release updates and special events, even with Dying Light 2 just around the corner. Incredible. If you’re waiting for Dying Light 2 by spending your free time running around in Harran, you’ll be getting a freebie today, courtesy of a new crossover event between Dying Light and Rust: Console Edition which brings some new Rust-themed gear to Dying Light.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Dying Light 2 Preorder Guide: All Editions, Preorder Bonuses & More

Dying Light 2 has finally been dated for December 7, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will see players once more taking on the undead across a sprawling city built on the ruins of the present-day civilization. Players will make new friends, debate whether certain groups of survivors can be trusted, and use their parkour skills and melee weapons to fight their way through to the end of the campaign. In this Dying Light 2 preorder guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about preorder bonuses, all editions of the game and what you get in each one.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Dying Light 2: Dying 2 Know Episode 2 coming July 1st

Dying Light 2: Stay Human news is on the way next week, thanks for another Dying 2 Know livestream by developer Techland, set for July 1st. Missed the first episode and want to get up to speed before the second drops? Handily, it's right here... Techland looks set to drip-feed...
Video GamesDestructoid

Dying Light 2’s next showcase is set for July 1

Another installment of Techland’s “Dying 2 Know” series of showcases discussing the upcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human is on its way. The studio announced today that a new stream will air on July 1. The new Dying Light 2 showcase will go live on Techland’s Twitch channel, starting at...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

More Dying Light 2 details are coming next week

Techland has announced the date of its next Dying 2 Know stream, where it will reveal further details on the upcoming Dying Light 2: Stay Human. TechRadar received a mysterious envelope from the developer, with a black card inside revealing that episode 2 of Dying to Know will take place on July 1.