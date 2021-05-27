Dying Light 2: Stay Human Releasing in December
The open-world, zombie survival title is coming this December, where we will see Dying Light 2: Stay Human return us to the crazy world we saw in the original. During a live-streamed event, the team at Techland introduced us to the main character’s voice actor in order to take us on a journey through what to expect from the upcoming sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Between more dangerous nights and a larger open-world split into two gigantic regions, it seems we are about to see all sorts of zombie-hacking action.www.cgmagonline.com