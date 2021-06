In the past, one of the biggest decisions gamers had to make when buying a console was what games they wanted to play. Many games were exclusive to a specific gaming platform, such as Halo for Xbox or The Legend of Zelda for Nintendo. Exclusive titles helped fuel the console wars that have run throughout the past few decades. Sega and Nintendo started the fight during the Genesis and SNES era, and Sony and Microsoft continue to go head-to-head in the next-gen era of consoles with the Series X/S and PS5.