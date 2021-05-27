Libby Montana to Eureka Montana

Woke up to a glorious beautiful sunny day in Libby Montana. The weather was warmer and we were ready for a fun ride. Phil and Gale met the owner of the RV park in Libby who is a cyclist and he said he would like to ride part way with us today. He showed us a back road with fantastic scenery to get us back onto Route 37. Andy was from South Carolina and now owns and manages the RV in Libby. He told us about all the wildlife he has seen on the road he took us on but we did not see any today. But what we did experience is very few cars and knock out beautiful mountains and rivers. Our route took us north to Eureka Montana about 2 miles from the Canadian border. We rode 67.8 miles, gained 3,791 feet in elevation and maximum grade was 8%. The ride was tough lots of uphill and my knees were telling me all about it! For most of the day our journey took us along side the emerald waters of Lake Koocanusa which is 90 miles long. The water was such a beautiful color it reminded me of the.