R-Type Final 2 (Xbox Series X) Review

The stunning visuals, detailed aircraft, and authentic flight experiences that PC simulation fans love will now be available on your Xbox console. As the longest-running game franchise at Microsoft, Microsoft Flight Simulator has a rich history on PC that spans nearly four decades. We are excited to expand beyond PC and give more aspiring pilots a chance to take flight by bringing this robust simulation to consoles. Today, we can share that Microsoft Flight Simulator will take flight on the Xbox Series X|S on July 27 and will be included with Xbox Game Pass. Simmers on Xbox Series X|S can pre-order and pre-install the experience now and expect the same level of depth as the PC version, with the most authentic and realistic flight simulator we have ever created.