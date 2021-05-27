R-Type Final 2 (Xbox Series X) Review
What I’m about to say likely won’t surprise anyone, but the Xbox platform—the Xbox One family of consoles in particular—has been woefully lacking in Japanese side-scrolling shoot ‘em up love for a long time now. While the lack of “shmups” in recent years can undoubtedly be attributed, in part, to Microsoft’s traditionally poor sales performance of its game consoles in The Land of the Rising Sun, there was a period of time in the Xbox 360-era where Microsoft’s best-selling console was the exclusive home to many Japanese shooters.www.cgmagonline.com