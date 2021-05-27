Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Revealed at State of Play
Horizon Forbidden West was shown at today’s State of Play giving us a deeper look into the gameplay for the upcoming PlayStation exclusive and a sneak peek at the story. PlayStation’s direct-to-consumer showcase fully featured Horizon Forbidden West today, not touching on other titles as we head into an E3 season that Sony (as of right now) will be sitting out of. Whether we hear more from PlayStation at someone else’s conference, or at a different event, has yet to be announced. For now, we got an excellent look at what to expect from the sequel to one of PlayStation’s biggest debut IPs.www.cgmagonline.com