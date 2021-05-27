Cancel
Video Games

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Revealed at State of Play

cgmagonline.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Forbidden West was shown at today’s State of Play giving us a deeper look into the gameplay for the upcoming PlayStation exclusive and a sneak peek at the story. PlayStation’s direct-to-consumer showcase fully featured Horizon Forbidden West today, not touching on other titles as we head into an E3 season that Sony (as of right now) will be sitting out of. Whether we hear more from PlayStation at someone else’s conference, or at a different event, has yet to be announced. For now, we got an excellent look at what to expect from the sequel to one of PlayStation’s biggest debut IPs.

www.cgmagonline.com
Video Gamesoperationrainfall.com

Scars Above Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During Koch Media’s Prime Matter stream before E3 proper, there was a world premier trailer for Scars Above. It is developed by Mad Head games, where it is a 3rd person action-adventure shooter starring Kate, an astrobiologist of SCAR team. Transported into an alien world, the astrobiologist must combat literal terrors, persevering through fear itself. With her sharp mind, study creatures and the environment in order to bolster your armaments to survive. The trailer itself is an astounding seven minutes long, giving time to help the atmosphere, overall flow of combat, and for the story telling be invoked for players. Many aspects of the game are based on making a world that is believable, having a balance of realism and proper sci-fi in order to make an immersive experience. The entire trailer can be viewed down below.
Video GamesSiliconera

Psychonauts 2 Release Date Revealed With New Gameplay

Microsoft revealed the release date for Psychonauts 2 will be August 25, 2021. The news comes from the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase during E3 2021 season. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game on day one. The title will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Gameplay Revealed

E3 2021 is undergoing and we are at the Ubisoft Forward segment. Earlier today, Rainbow Six Extraction’s Gameplay was revealed. First Rainbow Six Quarantine, then Rainbow Six Extraction. We not only grace the name reveal from recently, we also have something else to cheer about, and that is the gameplay reveal.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gameplay Revealed by Square Enix

Square Enix revealed a new title in the Final Fantasy series, developed by Team Ninja, an action RPG title called Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (holy cow, what a handle). It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2022, and there’s a demo available for PS5 users starting today and lasting through June 24.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Back 4 Blood PvP Showcase Debuts Gameplay, Reveals New Details

Back 4 Blood is going to bring back the co-op zombie slaying action that Left 4 Dead fans have been craving for so long, and as a game being made by the very same people who created that legendary Valve franchise, there’s certainly cause to be excited about the upcoming shooter. But that’s not all it’s going to be. Back 4 Blood is also going to have a PvP component, which has recently been unveiled and detailed.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Release Date & Gameplay Revealed

We’ve just been shown a nice amount of gameplay from the upcoming Xbox console exclusive, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl. Shown during the Microsoft & Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase, the gameplay shows a world torn in two. As bleak as it all is, the gameplay showed that STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl could shape up to be visually stunning when it launches on April 28, 2021 for PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox Game Pass. See the gameplay trailer for yourself below.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Reveal

The gameplay reveal for Battlefield 2042 took place during the Xbox E3 2021 press conference as was promised. You don't care about these words here, so I assume you're already watching the trailer, which I have embedded below. If you are still reading this, be sure to check out our Battlefield 2042 release date announcement news for further details on the game.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Snacko Reveals Switch Version in New Gameplay Trailer

During Wholesome Direct 2021, Developer Bluecurse Studios released a trailer for Snacko announcing that it will come to Nintendo Switch alongside its previously announced PC release in 2022. During this trailer, a small snippet of what you can do in this animal-centric world. Everything from building fences, fishing, growing crops,...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Disciples: Liberation Gameplay Reveal

Kalypso Media and developer Frima Studio have released the first gameplay trailer for dark fantasy strategy RPG Disciples: Liberation. As previously reported, the game is a reboot and reimagining of the Disciples series from the early 2000s, which hasn’t seen a new game since 2012’s Disciples III: Reincarnation. Players will become a hero liberating the land of Nevendaar from dark forces.
Video GamesComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 Revealed, Releases Later This Year

After months of rumors and reports indicating that Forza Horizon 5 would be on its way, Xbox Game Studios confirmed all of that talk by formally announcing the latest entry in the series today during its E3 2021 presentation. Once again developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 will take players to Mexico this time around and is set to launch in just a few short months.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Halo Infinite launching in 2021, new story teaser and multiplayer gameplay revealed

"The mission has changed. They always do". Microsoft reiterated that Halo Infinite will launch “with no barriers” across Xbox consoles and PC, with free-to-play multiplayer across all platforms. On Xbox Series X, multiplayer will run at 120-frames-per-second. The free multiplayer and paid campaign mode, which is included in Xbox Game Pass, will launch later in 2021.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 minimum PC requirements revealed

Forza Horizon 5 was recently unveiled at E3 2021, headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 9, 2021. The title will take players to Mexico, with early footage showing visual upgrades, enhanced weather systems, and more improvements over the previous entry. New PC minimum requirements have...
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Phantom Abyss Reveals New Asymmetric Multiplayer Gameplay

Devolver Digital may not be the biggest publisher in the gaming scene, but it's an excellent source of innovative indie titles. Upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer game Phantom Abyss certainly seems to fall into that category. The publisher showed off the upcoming title with a gameplay reveal and announced an imminent early access release.
Retailepicstream.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The Lord of Destruction is here. The Diablo II: Resurrected release date has just been revealed in a stunning gameplay trailer. The trailer was dropped during the Xbox/Bethesda presentation at E3 2021 and it opens with Tyrael announcing that evil has returned. He then reveals that a dark figure wanders in the East and that the Lord of Terror must be stopped at all costs.