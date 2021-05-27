Cancel
GUNNAR Optiks Unveils New Line Specifically For Kids

cgmagonline.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUNNAR Optiks has expanded its line of blue light glasses with their new line titled “Rush” for kids ages 4-8, 8-12 and 12+. We’ve all spent the last year looking at our screens more than we probably ever have for extended periods of time. It’s not exactly the best thing for your eyes to be constantly bombarded by the light emanating from your computer, phone, and your television screens. Harmful as it may be for you or me, it can be far more harmful for those eyes which are still developing, and with how much extra time spent in front of screens due to online learning, the negative effects from extended exposure to blue light can be all the more damaging.

Electronics

GUNNAR All-New Lightning Bolt Glasses Review

The GUNNAR All-New Lightning Bolt Glasses are labelled as a refreshing addition to its long existing line of wearables. Though the “All-New” feels a bit tacked on, it doesn’t stop GUNNAR from giving gamers the same tried-but-true solution for longer playing times. This includes the patented lens which reduces blue light by 65 percent, with tangible results for streamers and professional players. It’s almost baffling to say that boring is better, especially for gamers who aren’t expecting much from typical glasses. But GUNNAR’s consistency at an affordable price makes the All-New Lightning Bolt Glasses a wonderful gateway for first time buyers.
Electronics

EAW unveils NTX series line array system and SBX subwoofer

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has launched its NTX series line array and SBX series subwoofer, with the NTX201L 2x10-in articulated array featuring a 1600W two-channel amplifier and universal PFC power supply. The NTX210L operates in the 55hz-18khz range with a maximum SPL of 140db and a 90 degrees horizontal and...
Colorado State

Mountainsmith Unveils New CONA Line

Mountainsmith, the Colorado-based company that has spent more than 40 years as a leading gear manufacturer specializing in durable goods for hiking and camping, today unveiled its new CONA series of backpacks, giving the company a new premium line of packs with crossover aesthetic and features that cater to trail and travel users around the world.
Sports

Ping unveils new line of putters with 11 different models

Ping’s 2021 putter line features both traditional and new putter models designed to offer multiple options for each stroke type. With its emphasis on fitting, Ping has taken great care with the line to optimize each model with different blends of materials and technology best suited to each head shape.
Electronics

Shareable Kids Headphones

Tonies Headphones share a convenient and screen-free way for kids to take the content on their Toniebox to go, whether they enjoy listening to stories, music or educational content. The foldable headphones are designed to pair with the kid- safe Toniebox and they can be found in colors that perfectly match the colors of the systems.
Retail

Huion Unveils New Line of Pen Tablets, the Inspiroy RTS-300, RTM-500, and RTP-700

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Huion, one of the largest manufacturers and providers of Digital Graphics Tablets and Pen Displays, announces three new Pen Tablets, the Inspiroy RTS-300, RTM-500, and RTP-700. With a new, sleek design and high-quality performance, these new Pen Tablets will enhance digital creation and empower any user's professional and personal workflow.
Cars

Dacia unveils new badge design

Dacia has unveiled a new badge and logo, which will appear on the company’s vehicles from the second half of 2022. The first new car from Dacia to carry the redesigned branding will likely be the Bigster SUV, which is set to go on sale in 2022 as the company’s first foray into the large SUV market.
Video Games

New Intellivision Amico Trailer Unveiled

2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year of new hardware. With the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles still being in short supply, we have seen other new hardware emerge while those remain in a tough spot – including the Atari VCS, which just hit store shelves and the upcoming Intellivision Amico. Headed up by Tommy Tallarico, the revamped Intellivision’s goal is to bring family and friends together with gaming.
Hair Care

'Gorilla Glue Girl' unveils her own hair care line

When Tessica Brown used Gorilla Glue as hairspray, she didn't realize just how sticky of a situation it would be. Four months and a haircut later, Brown has turned the viral incident into a hair care business. Brown first rose to viral fame in February when she turned to social...
Pet Services

JEG & Sons Inc. Unveils New Treat Line

JEG & Sons Inc. rolled out its new Greater Wild Premium Quality Semi-Moist Treats for Dogs. Jerky Sticks - Steak (Available in 3 oz., 10 oz. and 17.6 oz. packages) Jerky Sticks - Chicken (Available in 3 oz., 10 oz. and 17.6 oz. packages) Jerky Strips - Steak (Available in...
Hair Care

DevaCurl unveils refreshed product line

DevaCurl is commemorating 25 years of caring for curly hair with a complete product refresh. The hair care brand is not only unveiling a new look, but scientifically rooted formulations designed for curl flexibility, the company said. Products have been dermatologist co-developed and clinically evaluated for safety and efficacy for...
Electronics

KIT Gripper: Multifunctional Robot Gripper for Disassembly Tasks

In the past few years, we have covered plenty of interesting robot grippers here. The KIT Gripper is also worth a look. It is a multifunctional gripper for disassembly tasks. It has 5 degrees of freedom for manipulation, a jaw gripper with 1DOF rotation joint and a 1DOF closing joint. It has a tool mounted camera for screw detection and force/pressure sensors.
Shopping

Nomad Horween Leather Card Wallet Plus

Following traditional passport wallet, Nomad has released Leather Card Wallet Plus, an everyday slim wallet. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The bifold card wallet measures 10.2 x 8.0 x 1.3cm, and as shown in the images, it delivers a slim and minimalistic design along with two optional classic colors: black and brown. Meanwhile, the slim wallet is made from vegetable tanned Horween leather for durability and a stylish look, and over time, the leather will develop a unique patina that’s exclusively yours.
Shopping
CNN

Walmart is having a massive sale today: Here are 14 things to buy

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.
Lifestyle

4 Kid-Friendly Zip Lines for High-Flying Fun

Swing from the treetops at the all-ages North Shore Adventure Park in Silver Bay. The Li’l Rascals corner has a sit-down zip line that’s perfect for kiddos as young as 3. Big kids (ages 7 and up) can race their pals at the dual zip line before heading off to the high ropes course and 10 different zip line challenges. 42 Outer Dr., Silver Bay, 218-220-5330, northshoreadventurepark.com.
Computers

Splice unveils new Creator plans

The creator of cloud-based music-making tools Splice has launched several new features, including two subscription plans called Creator and Creator+. The plans build on the company’s Sounds+ $10-per-month subscription, and they include access to Splice's library of soundpacks and samples as well as credits to use in the store. The Creator and Creator+ plans will set users back $20 and $30, respectively, with the former tier offering subscribers 200 sound credits and the latter 500.