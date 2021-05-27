GUNNAR Optiks Unveils New Line Specifically For Kids

GUNNAR Optiks has expanded its line of blue light glasses with their new line titled “Rush” for kids ages 4-8, 8-12 and 12+. We’ve all spent the last year looking at our screens more than we probably ever have for extended periods of time. It’s not exactly the best thing for your eyes to be constantly bombarded by the light emanating from your computer, phone, and your television screens. Harmful as it may be for you or me, it can be far more harmful for those eyes which are still developing, and with how much extra time spent in front of screens due to online learning, the negative effects from extended exposure to blue light can be all the more damaging.