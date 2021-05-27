Terrible Warriors: Session Zero – Dune (House Agents)

An enjoyable and beautiful, if unoriginal, action-exploration experience. You can't spend more than a few seconds browsing the eShop without finding a Metroidvania, a genre that's exploded in popularity, particularly when it comes to indie games. It would seem that so many developers want to follow up on the success of titles like Hollow Knight with their own take on the dark, melancholic adventure, spread out across a sprawling map filled with secrets to be uncovered. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights will feel very familiar to anyone who has played Momodora, Minoria, or the aforementioned Hollow Knight, while also sharing similarities with Dark Souls, especially in terms of combat. It's hard not to feel somewhat fatigued after playing through so many similar titles, but Ender Lilies is well-designed and fun enough over its 10-hour runtime to firmly hold your attention.