Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

House of Ashes Is the Refresh the Dark Pictures Anthology Needs

cgmagonline.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been a fan of horror games for as long as I have been gaming. The Silent Hill series captivated my imagination, and Resident Evil made zombies fun again. Yet, even though those series stand as some of the best in the genre, I also loved what Supermassive Games did with Until Dawn. It was the right level of camp and B-movie tropes to suck me in. I played the game many times over to find every potential secret and ending. Even with that, their follow-up series, the Dark Pictures Anthology somehow did not hit the same way, at least until I saw the new instalment House of Ashes.

www.cgmagonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermassive Games#Xbox Series X#Horror Games#Dark Pictures#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Dark Pictures: House of Ashes Pazuzu Edition and Release Date Revealed

After last month’s reveal of the latest Dark Pictures game, we have some more information on its release, including the release date itself and a special edition of the game. House of Ashes will follow several characters at the height of the Iraq War, who are trapped in a Mesopotamian temple. They will be facing threats like monsters and demons inspired by Mesopotamian religion. The collector’s edition of House of Ashes is called the Pazuzu Edition. Pazuzu is the king of the demons of the wind the bearer of storms and draughts, so this may be telling as to what kinds of themes or events may be explored in the game.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Rachel King From The Dark Pictures: House Of Ashes Looks So Familiar

"The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes" is set to release soon, and fans of the horror anthology series are buzzing in anticipation. The "Dark Pictures" games, like their predecessor "Until Dawn," are great horror games with detailed motion capture performances from a cast of recognizable and talented actors. Though some might call "Until Dawn" a hidden gem, it made an impact on choice-based narrative games and led to the creation of the "Dark Pictures" games. Now, "House of Ashes" moves the series further, pushing the boundaries of narrative gaming with a new cast of characters.
Video GamesGamespot

House of Ashes Cinematic Trailer | Bandai Namco E3 2021

House of Ashes is the third game in The Dark Picture Anthology. It's being developed by Supermassive Games, the same developer who brought the smash hit Until Dawn. In the latest entry to The Dark Picture Anthology, an ancient horror has awoken and is hungry for blood. We see soldier collapsing into a ruin, with the choices you make dtermining if they'll be able to survive. House of Ashes releases October 22, 2021.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

[Video] ‘The Dark Pictures Anthology’ Dev Talks Series Inspirations; Dreams of Making ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Game?

With The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes hitting this October (and European fans getting that sweet-looking Pazuzu Edition variant), IGN sat down with Supermassive Games director Will Doyle to have a fun little chat about what his dream horror projects would be. Not surprisingly, Aliens was a topic, but also the untapped potential of A Nightmare on Elm Street or Day of the Dead videogame!
Video Gamesfollowthistrendingworld.com

House of Ashes - E3 interview

The program of various conferences for this year's digital version of E3 was closed by Bandai Namco, which offered us another look at the upcoming horror film House of Ashes, which will be released as part of The Dark Pictures Anthology series, from which you could play Man of Medan and Little Hope.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

deadcatwithaflamethrower: ashes-and-static:ink-splotch: ghostalservice:disease-danger-darkness-sile.

Deadcatwithaflamethrower https://deadcatwithaflamethrower.tumblr.com/post/653369238055223296/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. ashes-and-static https://ashes-and-static.tumblr.com/post/653105102038630400/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. ink-splotch https://ink-splotch.tumblr.com/post/652897894824853504/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. ghostalservice https://ghostalservice.tumblr.com/post/638475763099811840/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. disease-danger-darkness-silence https://disease-danger-darkness-silence.tumblr.com/post/638464978003869696/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. thebibliosphere https://thebibliosphere.tumblr.com/post/638444680429830144/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. katy-l-wood https://katy-l-wood.tumblr.com/post/638444382752849920/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. dea-certe https://dea-certe.tumblr.com/post/638419859055804416/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. biggest-gaudiest-patronuses https://biggest-gaudiest-patronuses.tumblr.com/post/638411280152248320/lets-make-a-list-of-tumblr-writers-whose-books-we :. biggest-gaudiest-patronuses https://biggest-gaudiest-patronuses.tumblr.com/post/638325559500357632:. throws-a-peace-sign https://throws-a-peace-sign.tumblr.com/post/638314980286087168:. biggest-gaudiest-patronuses https://biggest-gaudiest-patronuses.tumblr.com/post/638314806670147584:. biggest-gaudiest-patronuses https://biggest-gaudiest-patronuses.tumblr.com/post/638314437232771072:. let’s make a list of tumblr writers whose books we should be supporting. off the...
Video GamesIGN

Dark Pictures Dev Tell Us Their Dream Horror Collaborations

The latest addition to The Dark Picture Anthology is coming in October of 2021, so we spoke to Will Doyle (Game Director at Supermassive Games) to discuss what his dream horror collaborations would be going forward. From Supermassive Games wanting to take on A Nightmare on Elm Street videogame, to discussing the Aliens franchise and a whole lot more, here are the dream horror videogames that they would love to make.
Video GamesSiliconera

Bokeh Game Studio Horror Game Will Mess With the Player’s Mind

In a recent video interview, Kazunobu Sato, founder and Producer of Bokeh Game Studio, revealed details about the horror game currently in development at the studio. He discusses very briefly the concept that was pitched to him by Keiichiro Toyama, another founder and creator of the Silent Hill and Siren series, and what the studio hopes to achieve with this new horror title. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Comicssideshow.com

Sniper Wolf

A KOTOBUKIYA Japanese import! Kotobukiyaʼs line of beautiful Bishoujo statues has brought you amazing characters reimagined in the Japanese “pretty girl” style for years, and now itʼs expanding to a very familiar property, Metal Gear Solid! The first Metal Gear Solid game was released on PlayStation in 1998 and featured stealth action as directed by Hideo Kojima. A massive commercial success, “MGS” has gone on to include sequels and stories told through several other media. Presented like youʼve never seen her before and based on a new character illustration by Shunya Yamashita is SNIPER WOLF! An enemy of Solid Snake and member of the evil FOXHOUND, Sniper Wolf first appeared in the original Metal Gear Solid game. Now sheʼs captured taking a rest from her overwatch duties, reclining on a crate with one foot resting on an ammo container. The elite markswoman is of course never without her weapon, and so she gently holds her sniper rifle in front of her with one hand. Sniper Wolf wears her iconic customized green and black uniform thatʼs open at the chest and her yellow/green hair flows down around her beautiful Bishoujo-styled face (with blue eyes and green lipstick) that looks at you like youʼre a target. From her clothing to her rifle and the crate beneath her every element of this statue is intricately sculpted and highly detailed. Thereʼs even a wolf pup peeking out from its hiding spot inside the broken crate! Sculpted by Takaboku Busujima (BUSUJIMAX), Sniper Wolf is 7 ½ inches tall (1/7 scale) sitting on her crate display base. Recruit her to stand guard over your collection and sheʼll keep an eye on you!
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Song of Horror Review (PS4)

Song of Horror Review: Scary for the Right Reasons, Scary for the Wrong Reasons. I love horror games. I’ve been playing them for as long as I can remember. And, while they might not be as scary as they once were, I still find them just as charming as they’ve always been. To be fair, I can be a bit of a mindless consumer when it comes to horror games—it tends to stagnate as a genre from time to time, so I don’t mind taking what I can get. But I still very much appreciate ingenuity when I see it. And I could tell that there was some ingenuity going on with Song of Horror going on from the moment I first laid eyes upon it. And, I can happily say that there was! But there was something else that this game brought with it that I wasn’t expecting—and it was something that ultimately shaped how I had to approach this review. …More on that later, though.
Video GamesCollider

The ‘Final Fantasy Origin’ Demo for ‘Stranger of Paradise’ Is Almost Gone

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's trial version will disappear from the PlayStation Store in a few days, giving players only a tiny window to hunt down Chaos and kill it. The demo, which is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5, allows players to try out the new Final Fantasy spin-off and fill up a survey to help developers shape the game. The idea is to use players’ feedback to create a game that’ll be memorable to fans of the franchise.
Video Gamesgingernutsofhorror.com

Thirteen for Halloween: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Arguably the most interesting of all are the Malkavians, in which the vampiric curse results in insanity – accompanied by the gift of sight into different worlds. Thirteen for Halloween: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. Vampires are some of the most famous and influential creatures in the history of the...
Video GamesNME

Hideo Kojima is working on something new and fans are going wild

It seems that Hideo Kojima – the director behind Death Stranding – is working on something new, leading to a lot of fan speculation online. As spotted by GamesRadar, a new Tweet from Kojima’s assistant Ayako Terashima shows the game director wearing his Kojima Productions hoodie while holding a mug with a carousel top, with the caption: “Filming now…”
Comicsthevibes.com

Get to know more about the characters of ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

KNOWN as the gold standard of survival horror games with over 110 million units shipped worldwide, ‘Resident Evil’ is continuing its 25th-anniversary celebration with the upcoming premiere of the original CG anime series, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’, launching exclusively on Netflix on July 8. Ahead of the launch of ‘Resident...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Silent Hill Creator’s New Horror Game Will Mess With The Player’s Mind

Konami might be content to let Silent Hill slowly slip into obscurity, but series creator Keiichiro Toyama has other ideas. Having parted ways with the publisher way back in 1999, the famed video game director would go on to spend the next two decades of his career working under Sony, a tenure which reached its end last year. Alongside friends and longtime colleagues Kazunobu Sato and Junya Okura, Toyama founded Bokeh Game Studio, their first major project being to create an all-new addition to the horror genre.
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Abandoned reveal update: Trailer app for PS5 horror launches tomorrow

The survival horror game, which has sparked plenty of speculation in recent weeks, is shrouded in mystery. It had been rumoured Abandoned could actually be a secret Silent Hill project in disguise, but the developers – Blue Box Game Studios – have repeatedly come out to say they have “no relations” with Silent Hill makers Konami, nor do they have any leaks with Hideo Kojima – who created the PT demo and had been pencilled in to reboot the iconic survival horror franchise with Silent Hills. And PS5 gamers will soon move a step closer to finding out more information about Abandoned.