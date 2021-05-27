House of Ashes Is the Refresh the Dark Pictures Anthology Needs

A KOTOBUKIYA Japanese import! Kotobukiyaʼs line of beautiful Bishoujo statues has brought you amazing characters reimagined in the Japanese “pretty girl” style for years, and now itʼs expanding to a very familiar property, Metal Gear Solid! The first Metal Gear Solid game was released on PlayStation in 1998 and featured stealth action as directed by Hideo Kojima. A massive commercial success, “MGS” has gone on to include sequels and stories told through several other media. Presented like youʼve never seen her before and based on a new character illustration by Shunya Yamashita is SNIPER WOLF! An enemy of Solid Snake and member of the evil FOXHOUND, Sniper Wolf first appeared in the original Metal Gear Solid game. Now sheʼs captured taking a rest from her overwatch duties, reclining on a crate with one foot resting on an ammo container. The elite markswoman is of course never without her weapon, and so she gently holds her sniper rifle in front of her with one hand. Sniper Wolf wears her iconic customized green and black uniform thatʼs open at the chest and her yellow/green hair flows down around her beautiful Bishoujo-styled face (with blue eyes and green lipstick) that looks at you like youʼre a target. From her clothing to her rifle and the crate beneath her every element of this statue is intricately sculpted and highly detailed. Thereʼs even a wolf pup peeking out from its hiding spot inside the broken crate! Sculpted by Takaboku Busujima (BUSUJIMAX), Sniper Wolf is 7 ½ inches tall (1/7 scale) sitting on her crate display base. Recruit her to stand guard over your collection and sheʼll keep an eye on you!