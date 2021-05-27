Cancel
Bomberman and Fall Guys are getting Costumes in Both Games

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the launch of Super Bomberman Online R, the recently release battle royale game is getting a costume from last year’s hit, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The news was announced on Twitter and that the Fall Guys skin would be coming to Konami’s 64-player battle royale starting today. The partnership is not a one-way street as a Bomberman skin is coming to Fall Guys next week on June 4th. The collaboration is all a part of a joint crossover event with Epic Games-own Mediatonic and marks the first time that a Fall Guy has ever crossed over into another game.

