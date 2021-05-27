Bomberman and Fall Guys are getting Costumes in Both Games
Just in time for the launch of Super Bomberman Online R, the recently release battle royale game is getting a costume from last year’s hit, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The news was announced on Twitter and that the Fall Guys skin would be coming to Konami’s 64-player battle royale starting today. The partnership is not a one-way street as a Bomberman skin is coming to Fall Guys next week on June 4th. The collaboration is all a part of a joint crossover event with Epic Games-own Mediatonic and marks the first time that a Fall Guy has ever crossed over into another game.www.cgmagonline.com