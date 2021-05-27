Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) Review

HIGH Intense and entertaining combat. LOW The attempts at worldbuilding. I believe it’s safe to say that I’m not the only one who deems 2011’s Dark Souls a pivotal moment in modern gaming. Aside from all the memes, the core of that experience remains a high point that many developers have often tried to replicate, but there’s a catch — it’s not structurally comprised of a handful of building blocks. It’s not even an experience that can be described as “bigger than the sum of its parts”. It’s something else – a game where every single inch of it serves a purpose. Even the most basic enemies earn the right to be remembered by the player, and that’s to say nothing of the nightmarish bosses and the cast of half-insane characters we meet.