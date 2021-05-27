Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) Review

The new epic and legendary quests for the second week of Fortnite Season 7 focus on investigating explosive damage and alien invasion. So Fortnite Season 7 continues. Players can further investigate alien invasion and enhance their Battle Pass by completing epic and legendary quests.Similar to the new season of popular battle royale, Epic Games has introduced some new features. Fortnite Season 7. Includes a new Battle Pass format and new ways for players to enjoy Legendary Quests.Every time a player gets enough XP to level up Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, they Earn 5 Service Stars.. Battlestar allows you to unlock Battle Pass rewards that players desire in almost any order from the cosmetics on page 10. Players can earn XP just by joining a match, but the easiest way to earn XP is to complete the quest faster. Both Epic Quests and Legendary Quests are worth XP in Season 7 more than in the last two seasons. Epic quests earn 30,000 XP when completed, and legendary quests earn rewards ranging from 30,000 to 45,000 XP.