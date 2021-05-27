Cancel
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) Review

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pessimist might say remasters and ports are cheap cash-ins, trotting an older franchise out to market for a quick buck. However there is a lot of genuine value in simply bringing bygone experiences to modern hardware, with quality-of-life changes and bonuses thrown in. But every once in a while, a studio will go the extra mile to update a classic, and achieve something truly special.

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (Switch) REVIEW – Something Special

Umurangi Generation, a first-person photography game about living in a world ravaged by environmental ruin and militarized oppression, received critical acclaim when it was first released on PC. It was heralded by many as ‘2020: the game’ in its handling of institutional neglect, climate change, civil unrest, and general world-weariness. Now that Umurangi Generation is available on the Nintendo Switch, it has a chance to reach even more players in search of something that mirrors, and possibly makes sense of, the past year and a bit. Unsurprisingly for those who played it when it first came out, Umurangi Generation: Special Edition absolutely rises to the challenge.
Biomutant (XOne) - Review

Reviewer note: the majority of my time was spent playing the 1.3 version. Developing a big-budget open-world game with a small team seems like a daunting task on its own; now imagine that with virtually 20 different design inspirations in tow. Apropos of its name, freshmen developer Experiment 101 sought out to make a feature smorgasbord with a post-apocalyptic setting filled with mutated animals; think a colorful synthesis of Fallout & Redwall at a glance. But beneath all of the checklists that could impress even the most cynical of critics, Biomutant reveals that these bullet points can look like a motley collection of junk DNA without proper execution. Its ecological admonition about cleaning up one’s mess rings just as true for its development.
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (PS4) REVIEW – In the Ninja Dog House

As a longtime fan of the series from its humble beginnings on the NES, I will always hold Ninja Gaiden in a special place, even if it kicks my ass and makes me question any amount of skill I possess. The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection isn’t exactly what fans wanted, though. It’s not a brand new entry into the franchise and the versions we’re seeing in this collection aren’t the ideal ways to play the adventures. There isn’t even a physical copy to speak of, unless someone wants to go through the trouble of importing it, so with such a dark cloud already looming, is the Master Collection worth it?
Remnant: From The Ashes (PS4) Review

HIGH Intense and entertaining combat. LOW The attempts at worldbuilding. I believe it’s safe to say that I’m not the only one who deems 2011’s Dark Souls a pivotal moment in modern gaming. Aside from all the memes, the core of that experience remains a high point that many developers have often tried to replicate, but there’s a catch — it’s not structurally comprised of a handful of building blocks. It’s not even an experience that can be described as “bigger than the sum of its parts”. It’s something else – a game where every single inch of it serves a purpose. Even the most basic enemies earn the right to be remembered by the player, and that’s to say nothing of the nightmarish bosses and the cast of half-insane characters we meet.
Super Bomberman R Online Review – A Fun Battle Royale, If You Can Play It (PS4)

As a forewarning: I’ve had very little experience with the Bomberman franchise. The most I’ve had was playing Bomberman on the Nintendo DS with friends in elementary school and—at least back then—I didn’t care much for being competitive. It was just an entertaining game to play with friends to pass the time. With Super Bomberman R Online, however, Konami has turned the classic four-player NES title into an online 64-player battle royale experience.
'Mass Effect: Andromeda' review: Is it really as bad as we remember?

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition released last month to the delight of fans who had clamored for a remaster for years. The game looks spectacular, particularly the original Mass Effect, which received the most attention of any of the original games. I’m sure Mass Effect fans will be playing the legendary editions of these games for years to come, especially considering the series is fourteen years old and fans — old and new — are starting new playthroughs every day.
Necromunda: Hired Gun PS4 Review

Necromunda: Hired Gun is perhaps the most average game I’ve played this year. It’s a game that has many issues to work out, yet one that was fun to play regardless. The game takes place in the familiar Warhammer universe. Only this time, the influences are kept to a moderate amount. While fans will recognize many signature aspects of the series, the story is a standalone experience.
Mass Effect: Andromeda Console Commands (Cheats)

The fourth instalment of the Mass Effect gaming franchise, Andromeda, launched four years ago under EA’s publishing banner. BioWare is responsible for creating this incredible game series. It was dispatched simultaneously by the game developing studio for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One players. Mass Effect: Andromeda Storyline. The game’s plot...
Republique: Anniversary Edition Rebooted for PS4, PSVR

Former smartphone stealth game Republique is getting a PlayStation 4 re-release in the form of Republique: Anniversary Edition – and it’ll include PSVR support. Camoflaj, the game’s developer, has experience with Sony’s headset having developer Marvel’s Iron Man VR, so the addition is perhaps unsurprising – although it seems Skymap Games is behind the retooling.
Guilty Gear Strive PS4 Review

Arc System Works has always been a monolith as a manufacturer of multiplayer games. Their recent successful titles such as Dragonball Fighterz is a testament to this. This is simply because, unlike most fighting games made solely to capitalize on a franchise’ success, Arc Sys actually puts love and effort into creating their titles hence why they’ve become so beloved with an almost overly involved community.
Review: Rise of the Slime – PS5, PS4

In recent times, deck builder games have grown in popularity, but they are often tailored as deep strategy games that will require a lot of dedication to truly master. Rise of the Slime attempts to strive for an in-between approach to create a balanced game, where positioning yourself in battle is crucial but embraces roguelike mechanics to set up a trial-and-error cycle for success.
CRSED Update 1.74 Patch Notes for PS4 & PS5 (1.000.027)

CRSED update 1.000.027 (2.0.3.128) is now rolling out on PS4, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. According to the official Crsed update 1.74 patch notes, the latest update resolves issues related to voice chat, crashing, and more. Apart from this, Crsed patch 1.74 also includes stability fixes. Previously, an update...
Green Hell Review (PS4) – Jungle Fevers, Lots of Them

Green Hell is a solid survival experience, so says Miles. The Finger Guns Review;. Survival games are a demanding bunch. Requiring time, effort, muscle memory and persistence to really crack their off putting and demanding exterior. Green Hell is no different. It demands not only your attention but your focus and willingness to push through its initial adversity. I came close to giving up with it altogether on a couple of occasions. But boy am I glad I stuck with it.
Weekly 2 Epic & Legendary Quests (Season 7)

The new epic and legendary quests for the second week of Fortnite Season 7 focus on investigating explosive damage and alien invasion. So Fortnite Season 7 continues. Players can further investigate alien invasion and enhance their Battle Pass by completing epic and legendary quests.Similar to the new season of popular battle royale, Epic Games has introduced some new features. Fortnite Season 7. Includes a new Battle Pass format and new ways for players to enjoy Legendary Quests.Every time a player gets enough XP to level up Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, they Earn 5 Service Stars.. Battlestar allows you to unlock Battle Pass rewards that players desire in almost any order from the cosmetics on page 10. Players can earn XP just by joining a match, but the easiest way to earn XP is to complete the quest faster. Both Epic Quests and Legendary Quests are worth XP in Season 7 more than in the last two seasons. Epic quests earn 30,000 XP when completed, and legendary quests earn rewards ranging from 30,000 to 45,000 XP.
Tetris Effect: Connected Beta (PS4) Coming Next Week

Tetris Effect owners on the PS4 will soon be able to check out the Connected beta. The beta, arriving to the PS Store next week, comes just days after PlayStation announced the Connected version of Tetris Effect. The free update will introduce number of things, including new modes and cross-platform...
Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World Review – Wonder Girl Updated for the Modern World (PS4)

The Monster World franchise has a confusing naming history befitting any of the recently rebooted franchises that decided to throw numbers into a randomizer and see what came out next. Monster World IV is actually the sixth and final game from the ’80s/’90s era, although many western fans would be oblivious to its existence; the SEGA Mega Drive game never made it out of Japan aside from a token Wii Virtual Console release.
Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition (Switch) Review

If you’re thinking, ‘Haven’t I already seen Save Me Mr Tako?’ on the Switch before, you’d be correct. In 2018 it was published by Nicalis. Unfortunately, they didn’t allow the developer Christophe Galati to patch it with some important fixes to improve the game. So it was delisted, and Christophe set about making the improved definitive edition that’s available now. Can a re-release help bring peace between the Octopus race and humankind?
Wing of Darkness (PS4) - Review

The indie scene is now so vast and varied that it's become difficult to choose what to play between big releases. Wing of Darkness caught my eye quite some time ago because it looked much more advanced technologically than most of the other indies I know. But even after a long delay, Production Exabilities' title struggles to deliver beyond the technical side.
Legend of Mana Review – Better in Almost Every Way (PS4)

Legend of Mana is an RPG that was originally released in 1999 for the PlayStation and garnered a wide following as part of Square’s Mana series of games. The fourth installment of the series, Legend of Mana was, understandably, quite a head-scratcher for many fans of the previous games as it didn’t feature a linear storyline. Instead, it opted to focus on a narrative centered around a multitude of side quests and a world that you quite literally create.