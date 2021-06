It’s hard to believe that The Wonderful 101: Remastered is already over a year old on the Switch. This cult-classic from the WiiU era was reborn on newer platforms thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign that concluded early last year. Though the title has been out for over a year now, a Kickstarter stretch goal promising a Time Attack mode DLC had yet to be fulfilled. That finally changed earlier this week when PlatinumGames released the Time Attack mode as a free DLC on the Nintendo Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, and Steam.