Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Now Open
Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 is now available for developers to start playing around with in early access, ahead of its full release likely coming in 2022. Back before we knew what a PS5 was going to look like, we knew that Epic’s next iteration of its popular game building engine Unreal Engine was going to play a big part in the future development of next-gen titles. After seeing initial footage of the engine running on a PS5, we now have not only much more footage of what the engine is capable of but will hopefully begin to see games fully built on the engine in the coming years.www.cgmagonline.com