Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Now Open

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Legends of the Hidden Temple got the Dark Souls treatment? Maybe not, but Team WIBY certainly have, and that’s what they appear to be bringing to the table with their asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss. It made quite an impact when it was first shown last month, with news that it would hit Early Access later this month. Now we know exactly when it arrives, though, thanks to Devolver Digital’s E3 press conference. Phantom Abyss will arrive for the PC on June 22, an announcement that was accompanied by the new trailer below. So know you all know when exactly you can begin your attempts to score that valuable artifact that closes the temple forever and (supposedly)makes you the envy of all your friends.