Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Now Open

cgmagonline.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic’s Unreal Engine 5 is now available for developers to start playing around with in early access, ahead of its full release likely coming in 2022. Back before we knew what a PS5 was going to look like, we knew that Epic’s next iteration of its popular game building engine Unreal Engine was going to play a big part in the future development of next-gen titles. After seeing initial footage of the engine running on a PS5, we now have not only much more footage of what the engine is capable of but will hopefully begin to see games fully built on the engine in the coming years.

www.cgmagonline.com
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Black Skylands' Gets New Early Access Launch Date

Black Skylands is an open-world, top-down shooter set on breathtaking floating islands where you locate the spawning nest of the enemy, discover its secrets, and defeat all the bosses. Prepare to set sail...through the skies!. Build your skyship and explore the open world, fight factions of pirates and monsters, claim...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Phantom Abyss Ventures Into Early Access on June 22

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Legends of the Hidden Temple got the Dark Souls treatment? Maybe not, but Team WIBY certainly have, and that’s what they appear to be bringing to the table with their asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss. It made quite an impact when it was first shown last month, with news that it would hit Early Access later this month. Now we know exactly when it arrives, though, thanks to Devolver Digital’s E3 press conference. Phantom Abyss will arrive for the PC on June 22, an announcement that was accompanied by the new trailer below. So know you all know when exactly you can begin your attempts to score that valuable artifact that closes the temple forever and (supposedly)makes you the envy of all your friends.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Fan creates Kelvin version of U.S.S. Enterprise in Unreal Engine 4

Ever wanted to see the U.S.S. Enterprise in stunning detail?. Watching a movie is great, especially a Star Trek movie. Being able to watch the adventures of the ship and its crew as they bandy about space, looking for mischief to get into. It’s all sorts of fun. The only problem, as Garrett Wang pointed out in the E! behind the scenes video we posted not that long ago, is that the cool details are often hidden or too hard to read. That’s why it’s always great to see our favorite characters or ships in a different light.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy adventures into early access

The sequel to rather good rogue-like Unexplored is exiting the development dungeon and heading out into the world of early access today. Action RPG Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy continues with Unexplored’s excellent generated worlds but with a new legacy system and a very, very pretty look. It’s just launched in early access with plans for new quests and other content. I admit that small fellas holding up torches in front of giant doors is one of my favorite game genres so Unexplored 2 is really calling my number here.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to get Battlefield 2042 early access for open beta and full game

DICE’s Battlefield 2042 is coming out later this year, after its official reveal last week. The game takes place several decades in the future, combining modern weapons with futuristic technology. Read on to find out how you can play the game early, as well as when the open beta will take place.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

Starmancer early access trailer - Future Games Show E3 2021 - GamesRadar

Following the global launch in April, emerging smartphone brand Infinix Mobile has announced the availability of Infinix Hot 10S in the Philippines today. The latest smartphone will be available at…. Top Gear Philippines. 1 days ago. This Nissan isn’t a real 400R—it’s just a body kit—but it’s still eye candy.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Dreamscaper Leaves Early Access this August

Dreamscaper has received a positive reception since going on early access on Steam and the developers have been working hard to improve the experience thanks to community feedback. Now the game is fully launching this August 10th. The tactical rogue-like RPG has players unlocking new powers in the day by...
Video GamesRPGamer

Shiro Games Announces Wartales, Heading to Early Access

Developer Shiro Games announced open-world strategy RPG Wartales. The game is being developed for PC and will be made available on Steam Early Access later this year. It is expected to spend around a year in Early Access before fully launching. Wartales is set a hundred years after the fall...
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

Start Your Pixelated Gore Adventure In DEATH TRASH's Early Access

Coming a long way since I first interviewed them back in 2017, developer Crafting Legends has officially announced their pixelated gore adventure game Death Trash is going into Steam Early Access on August 5th. Their early access release date trailer was part of the PC Gamer Show segment at E3 and is a great step forward for this game.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Fascinating RPG Wildermyth has launched out of early access

Sin thought you should play Wildermyth. In fact, she was quite insistent that you play the storytelling tactical RPG. Bluntly so, even. "Play Wildermyth, you cowards," she said. The big hook is that you play procedurally generated adventurers who develop into proper little paper people as their lives change and stories grow along the way. You're no coward, I know, but perhaps you didn't fancy buying it in early access? Good news: as of today, Wildermyth has hit version 1.0 and officially launched. Check it out in the launch trailer below.
Video Gamesunrealengine.com

Three Twinmotion CG asset packs now available to Unreal Engine users

Architects often need a fast and easy way to visualize their designs. They don’t have time to spend ages learning complicated 3D software, which is why they use Twinmotion. Twinmotion enables anyone to start creating a 3D scene, regardless of previous CG experience. Every aspect of it has been designed...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Book Of Travels Will Launch Into Early Access This August

Indie developer and publisher Might & Delight revealed today that Book Of Travels will be released into Early Access in August. The devs have been bragging about how this game is a Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG (TMORPG), making it both one of their longest games in development and one of the most ambitious they have ever set out to make. They're going to give you a chance to try out the fruits of their labors and help them test it out as the game drops into Early Access on August 9th, 2021. In the meantime, please enjoy the trailer below!
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Arboria, the Norse Roguelike, is Coming Out of Early Access

Norse mythology is a rich vein for ideas. You haven’t giant trees, giant wolves, and of course Thor. Arboria knows what you like, and is provided it as it comes out of early access this year. The new trailer showed off a lot of the roguelike action coming to your PC. Procedurally-generated dungeons will test your skills in fast-paced combat arenas. You’ll play as a mythical yotun warrior. You must heal the father tree, Yggr. The aesthetic is a strange, biomechanical bit of madness mixed with dark fantasy. Nothing is really ever what it appears to be.
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

FIX: Unreal Engine 4 won’t launch on Windows & Mac

Aleksandar's main passion is technology. With a solid writing background, he is determined to bring the bleeding edge to the common user. With a keen eye, he always spots the next big thing surrounding... Read more. Posted: July 2018. Many developers stated that they cannot open Unreal Engine 4 on...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Freedom Games announces open-world action RPG Sands of Aura, set to release for Steam Early Access

Freedom Games has announced that they will publish Sands of Aura, set to release for Steam Early Access. Developed by Chashu Entertainment, Sands of Aura is an open-world action RPG set in a dying fantasy world buried by sand. The game has been in development for several years, and while dates for either Early Access or full launch don't seem to be revealed, Chashu states the game is targeting a full release in early 2022.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Boppio is a promising new Early Access factory and automation building sim

Like a more peaceful Factorio in 3D, factory and automation building sim Boppio recently entered Early Access. You know the drill (get it?) with such a game if you've played any building sim. You run around and mine for resources, construct buildings, set up some automation and continually expand until the whole world around you is a well-oiled machine. It's nowhere near the greatness of Factorio and it's early days for Boppio but it's still quite promising.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Chernobylite leaves Early Access and fully releases on July 28th

All in! Games and The Farm 51 have announced that Chernobylite will leave Early Access and will fully release on July 28th. Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror RPG, set in the hyper-realistic, 3D-scanned wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone. In this game, players will take on the role of Igor;...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Mythical Games launches early access for Blankos Block Party

Mythical Games has launched early access on the PC for its Blankos Block Party open-world multiplayer game, which offers unique game characters authenticated with nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The Los Angeles-based Mythical Games is pioneering the idea of “playable NFTs,” using that technology to uniquely identify game characters so players can...