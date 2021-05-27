Cancel
Employment Specialist

Journal & Sunday Journal
 30 days ago

The Region 7 Workforce Development Board has an opening for a fulltime "Employment Specialist". Major job duties include visiting businesses to promote our programs. Please inquire for more information. Full benefits package available. Please email inquiries to the Director,. Peter Christensen at.

News Break
Jobs
Duluth, MNbusinessnorth.com

Giant Voices welcomes vendor relations specialist

Giant Voices is pleased to welcome Natalie Anderson to the team as vendor relations specialist. Natalie previously interned with Giant Voices from 2019-2020, and graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She joins the team with a well-rounded understanding of Giant Voices' values, a passion for marketing and a go-getter attitude, making her an ideal fit for the position.
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Budget /Treasury Specialist-Financial Services

Duties: Support the Vice President for Finance in the implementation and on-going monitoring of the University budget, accounting, and state treasury functions; actively assist in all facets of the budget development process; create interactive real-time budget reports during the ongoing budgeting process; prepare executive summaries of data to facilitate fiscal decisions; create forecasts for expected expenses and income including University-wide tuition revenue projections; participate on the University budget committee; monitor and project departmental balances and report areas of concern; analyze historical trends and bench-mark data; monitor and record University and departmental receipts of revenue; processes budget allocations and reallocations; ensuring timely responses to budget inquiries and research requests; analyze university activities and their respective budgets, costs, and forecasts; collect data and assist in the preparation of impact statements for budget proposals; prepare and distribute interactive web-based reports for all budget managers and directors; resolve issues, improve practices, and refine budget policies as necessary; use diplomacy and advanced communication skills to convey information to University officials at all levels. State Treasury: regularly monitor state treasury funding and submit reimbursements; process fund center transfers; assist with annual appropriation requests. Support other accounting functions as necessary; participate in year-end closing and data collection for external auditors; provide training on budget adjustments as requested; possess high levels of initiative and professionalism; possess computer proficiency in Microsoft Office and accounting software applications and other duties as assigned.
Westmoreland County, VAwestmoreland-county.org

Employment Opportunities

Working for the citizens of Westmoreland County is inherently meaningful because our work is related to building and improving our community. County management takes the aspirations of residents, and the policy goals of the elected governing board of supervisors, and puts those aspirations and goals into action. Open until filled.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

CITY OF OLEAN HUMAN RESOURCE SPECIALIST

CITY OF OLEAN HUMAN RESOURCE SPECIALIST The City of Olean is seeking qualified candidates for the part time position of Human Resource Specialist. Salary is $20-$25 p/hr. depending on qualifications. Work involves the administration of personnel and labor relations policies, compliance management with NY State Civil Service, Labor Law, and related work. Minimum qualifications are established by the Civil Service Commission of Cattaraugus County. Candidate must pass a Civil Service Examination after appointment. Applications and Job Description with required qualifications are available at the City of Olean Auditor’s Office in the Olean Municipal Building, 101 E. State Street, Olean, NY 14760 or by calling 716-376-5666. Information is also available on the City’s web page at www.cityofolean. org.
Memphis, TNcbu.edu

Student Employment

On-campus student employment offers many advantages including a flexible schedule, income, and professional experience that can transfer to your future career goals. Part-time positions for students can be found in many departments on campus, regardless of Federal Work Study and Financial Aid status. To find a part-time on campus position, visit Handshake (insert link) to view job postings, manage on-campus interviews, schedule career counseling/coaching appointments, and learn about upcoming workshops and events. Positions are posted year-round, but the majority of openings occur at the beginning of the fall semester.
Apopka, FLwestorlandonews.com

Hiring Event for Front Desk Specialists in Apopka

Community Health Centers, Inc. is hosting a hiring event for various positions in their call center on Thursday, June 24th, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at 225 E 7th St, Apopka, FL 32703. There will be on-site interviews for open full-time positions for Front Desk Specialists. For a complete list of open positions throughout all locations, or for those that are unable to attend the hiring event, visit online at www.chcfl.org/jobs.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

FSSD Hires Instructional Technology Specialist

The Franklin Special School District announced the addition of Shelly Robinson to the district leadership team as an Instructional Technology Specialist in the Teaching and Learning Division. “Ms. Robinson has the extensive instructional technology knowledge and experience that will make her a vital part of the Teaching and Learning team,”...
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

The expanding role of specialists in value-based care

Value-based care has become a buzzword over the past decade with early experiments in Massachusetts, followed by creating Medicare accountable care organizations (ACOs) as part of the Affordable Care Act. As commercial insurers jumped onto this bandwagon, most providers became familiar with the concepts of gainsharing, upside and downside risk, and bundled payments.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Senior Environmental Health Specialist

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $26.16-$33.57 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, may assign, direct and review the work of a small staff of Environmental Health Specialists involved in the investigation and enforcement of public health and environmental health laws; performs professional inspection and enforcement work in a complex environmental health program; performs related work as assigned.
Educationchoose901.com

RedZone Ministries & NHO Management, Inc.: Education Specialist

The Education Coordinator is responsible for all aspects of the RedZone Ministries education program. The coordinator researches and evaluates effective and up-to-date education program curricula, processes, and procedures for RedZone’s academic enrichment and extended learning program. The coordinator will collaborate with the community schools and educators to develop, coordinate, and implement an effective 21st Century afterschool academic enrichment model.
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Dublin Hires Specialist to Meet State Requirements

In response to the State Department of Housing and Community Development's (HCD) statement that the city has not done enough to meet low-income housing mandates, Dublin has hired a specialist to help the city streamline the state's requirements. Under SB 35 standards, which requires cities to provide a clear-cut approval process for...
Schnecksville, PAlccc.edu

Community Resources/Basic Needs Specialist

The Community Resources/Basic Needs Specialist serves as a referral agent for students seeking basic needs assistance with food, housing, homelessness, substance use disorder, health care, employment, legal aid, etc. The CR/BN Specialist meets with students to discuss the kind of help they are seeking, identify college resources and community services relevant to their needs, and actively assists them in connecting to and navigating agencies to secure assistance. The Specialist also manages all operations of the food pantries, food distribution efforts, and emergency food assistance provided by the college for students. Must be able to travel to all LCCC sites. Reports to the Director of Counseling and Community Standards.
Abilene, TXacu.edu

Education Specialist in Organizational Leadership

ACU Online’s Ed.S. program is designed to equip professionals who are currently serving in positions of leadership within their organization, or for those seeking leadership roles who are not seeking the credential of a terminal degree, but are looking for a way to differentiate themselves.
AgricultureWorld Bank Blogs

Senior Natural Resources Management Specialist

Andrea Kutter, a Geographer by training, has worked at the World Bank for the past 18 years. She is a Senior Natural Resources Management Specialist in the Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy Global Practice (GP) and has been working for the past 4 years in the South Asia region on sustainable forest landscape management in Nepal and Bhutan.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

BIA Welcomes Howard Lin as Litigation Technology Specialist

EDiscovery Specialist Howard Lin joins BIA's full-time Litigation Technology team. BIA, a leading national eDiscovery, digital forensic and legal services provider, today announced the addition of Howard Lin to its Litigation Technology team. In his role as a BIA Litigation Technology Specialist, Howard will focus on assisting BIA’s clients with various aspects of ESI data handling, processing, analysis, production, quality control and related needs.
Businessnewfoodmagazine.com

Kerry purchases preservation specialist Niacet

Kerry hopes the acquisition of the preservative specialist will enhance its own food protection business and allow it to expand its product range to a broader market. Global taste and nutrition company Kerry has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Hare Topco, Inc. trading as Niacet Corp for €853m ($1,015m).
California StateInsurance Journal

Cornerstone Acquires Cannabis Specialist CLIC in California

Cornerstone Risk Solutions LLC, a Denver, Colo.-based subsidiary of IMA Inc., has acquired CLIC Management NV LLC, a managing general agent of group-based insurance programs for the legal cannabis industry. CLIC Management has offices in San Diego, Calif., and serves as the managing general agency for CLIC Risk Retention Group...
Agriculturewymt.com

USDA launches grant program to help rural communities

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new program announced Tuesday by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) could help those in struggling rural areas create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields. The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) program aims to help communities find their best...