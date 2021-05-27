Employment Specialist

Duties: Support the Vice President for Finance in the implementation and on-going monitoring of the University budget, accounting, and state treasury functions; actively assist in all facets of the budget development process; create interactive real-time budget reports during the ongoing budgeting process; prepare executive summaries of data to facilitate fiscal decisions; create forecasts for expected expenses and income including University-wide tuition revenue projections; participate on the University budget committee; monitor and project departmental balances and report areas of concern; analyze historical trends and bench-mark data; monitor and record University and departmental receipts of revenue; processes budget allocations and reallocations; ensuring timely responses to budget inquiries and research requests; analyze university activities and their respective budgets, costs, and forecasts; collect data and assist in the preparation of impact statements for budget proposals; prepare and distribute interactive web-based reports for all budget managers and directors; resolve issues, improve practices, and refine budget policies as necessary; use diplomacy and advanced communication skills to convey information to University officials at all levels. State Treasury: regularly monitor state treasury funding and submit reimbursements; process fund center transfers; assist with annual appropriation requests. Support other accounting functions as necessary; participate in year-end closing and data collection for external auditors; provide training on budget adjustments as requested; possess high levels of initiative and professionalism; possess computer proficiency in Microsoft Office and accounting software applications and other duties as assigned.