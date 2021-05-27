Employment Specialist

The Community Resources/Basic Needs Specialist serves as a referral agent for students seeking basic needs assistance with food, housing, homelessness, substance use disorder, health care, employment, legal aid, etc. The CR/BN Specialist meets with students to discuss the kind of help they are seeking, identify college resources and community services relevant to their needs, and actively assists them in connecting to and navigating agencies to secure assistance. The Specialist also manages all operations of the food pantries, food distribution efforts, and emergency food assistance provided by the college for students. Must be able to travel to all LCCC sites. Reports to the Director of Counseling and Community Standards.