T&T is at risk of undersupplying its downstream demand of feedstock natural gas

The oil and gas sector of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is dominated by the production of natural gas and exports of liquified natural gas (LNG). Natural gas production in the country is expected to grow by an average of 2% in the next three years and reach over 3,400 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd). However, in 2024 production starts declining at a 3% rate to a value of 3,200MMcfd in 2025, assuming no new projects are brought online to compensate. Unlike natural gas, crude oil production grows by 22% in 2021 but then plunges 31% in 2025 to 42,500 barrels of oil per day (bpd). The main driver of growth is in shallow water accumulations of the Columbus basin, which supplies 97% of the total country’s natural gas production.