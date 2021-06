It was back to 4-card final table action as event 8 of the US Poker Open reached a climax, and it was Jared Bleznick who walked off with the title and a $189,000 payday... Having played down from an initial Bleznick took the chip lead into the final table of six, those left in contention guaranteed at least $37k for their efforts so far, and it was Frank Crivello who would take that first cash of the day.