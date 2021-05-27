Who’s Looking Best To Win Their Respective AFC Divisions?

Alright football fans of the world, the draft is behind us, teams are starting to come together for training sessions, the pre-season is almost upon us, the excitement is as palpable as ever. For football fanatics who love to bet on NFL action there’s no better time than right now to start making plans about how to make the most out of their wagers. Although the season is still some time away there’s no better time than right now to talk about which teams are coming in strongest to win their divisions.