Sheldon, Iowa — During their regular meeting Wednesday, the Sheldon City Council agreed to approve an Expansion Agreement with the Lewis & Clark Water Project. At their September 25th meeting, Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the Council that L&C is planning an expansion of water per day. Sheldon’s participation would allow the City to receive more water per day than they are signed up for now. The total project cost in today’s dollars is $114 million, with Sheldon’s share being $4.32 million. Sheldon’s portion of engineering costs for the first phase of the project would be $30,375.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO