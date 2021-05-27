Traffic Stop in Mt. Vernon Leads to Drug Arrest Tuesday Morning

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a Somerset man was arrested after he was found to have a large amount of suspected meth. Deputies stopped 44-year-old William Rogers as he left the Somerset Quality Inn. When they searched the SUV Rogers was driving, they found 5.3 grams of suspected meth, digital scales and $2380 in cash. With the help of Somerset Police, Rogers hotel room was searched, where more than 115 grams of additional suspected meth and items normally associated with selling drugs. The drugs will be submitted to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for proper identification. Rogers was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

