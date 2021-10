Broomfield City Council unanimously approved the redevelopment of a portion of the FlatIron Crossing Mall last week. The approved agreement is for the redevelopment of the former FlatIrons Village area and the former Nordstrom property. The city and county will contribute $49.9 million to the development, according to the council memo, plus specific fee and building use tax reimbursements.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO