Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Indian shares end higher as financials, IT stocks gain

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dL4U_0aEIaWux00
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financials and information technology stocks, while a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases also helped investor sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.24% at 15,337.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.19% higher at 51,115.22.

India's central bank said the economy had not moderated as much as it did during the first wave of the coronavirus, but uncertainties might act as a short-term deterrent and private demand would be key to revival. read more

Economic growth prospects now essentially depend on how fast India can arrest its second wave of infections, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report.

Investor sentiment has improved in recent days due to the steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases. Earlier this week, the country reported its lowest daily rise of cases in more than a month. read more

India reported 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with the number remaining well below the 300,000-mark for the eleventh day, while deaths rose by 3,847. read more

Global equities have received a boost after U.S. Federal Reserve officials earlier this week reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, reassuring investors worried about the prospect of rising inflation. read more

In Mumbai trading, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS), State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) were the top three boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining between 2.1% and 2.8%.

Nifty components Eicher Motors Ltd (EICH.NS) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) ended 1.12% and 0.61% lower respectively, ahead of their March-quarter earnings.

The Nifty Bank Index (.NSEBANK) rose 1.18% and the Nifty PSU Bank Index (.NIFTYPSU), which tracks state-run banks, gained 2.85%. The Nifty IT Index (.NIFTYIT) ended 1.14% higher.

Globally, stocks were pinned down as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks' giant stimulus packages.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Indian#Nse Nifty#Nsei#S P Bse Sensex#Bsesn#The Reserve Bank Of India#Global#U S Federal Reserve#Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd#State Bank Of India#Axis Bank Ltd#Eicher Motors Ltd#Nsebank#Nifty Psu Bank#Niftyit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors sold Japanese debt to adjust their positions ahead of Federal Reserve’s policy meeting outcome later in the week. U.S. Treasury yields rose from three-month lows overnight as investors...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Rise As Investors Eye Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday, though Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell as traders returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with global markets. All eyes were on a key FOMC meeting scheduled on 16th June amid fears of rising interest rates. China's Shanghai Composite...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Equity indices surge with across-the-board buying

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended gains during early hours on Tuesday amid buying interest across various sectors. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 245 points or 0.46 per cent at 52,795 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 66 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,878.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Log Fresh Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, with firm global cues and hopes of faster domestic economic recovery boosting sentiment. Cues from Asia and Europe were positive amid expectations the Federal Reserve will reaffirm its ultra-loose policy at the end of a two-day policy meeting starting later today.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

ANALYSIS-Transitory or here-to-stay? Investors try to read the inflation clues

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - From lumber prices to wages and inventories: Reading the clues around inflation has turned into an investor obsession. The combination of supply bottlenecks from the reopening of the global economy and the resumption of economic growth sent consumer prices in May up by the largest annual jump in nearly 13 years. Employers are raising wages as they compete for scarce workers while retailers have limited inventories because of shipping and production delays.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy boost

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as energy stocks gained tracking crude prices, as investors eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting this week for cues on the tapering of its monetary policy. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Fed taper talk fears keep gold locked in tight range

* May U.S. retail sales fall, producer prices rise 0.8%. * Fed to announce QE taper in August or September -poll. * Fading ETF purchases will limit gold demand rise -Metals Focus (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) June 15 (Reuters) - Gold was subdued on Tuesday as some investors were...
Marketsdallassun.com

Sensex gains 222 points, private banks surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Market bulls remained firmly in control on Tuesday, lifting up equity benchmark indices amid buying across various sectors in a range-bound trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 222 points or 0.42 per cent at 52,773 while the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. corporate bond spreads narrow to multi-year lows

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Yield spreads on benchmark corporate high-yield and investment-grade bond indexes narrowed to multi-year lows on Monday as investors snapped up debt throughout the credit spectrum amid a willingness to accept more risk for heftier returns. The yield spread on the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index, a commonly used benchmark for the junk bond market, fell to 317 basis points as of late Monday, the lowest since October 2018.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open with Fed meeting in focus

June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were largely unchanged at the open on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.35 points, or...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil trades at multi-year highs on demand expectations

Oil prices reached their highest in more than two years on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations demand will recover rapidly in the second half of 2021. Brent crude rose 78 cents, or 1.1%, at $73.64 a barrel by 1311 GMT, the highest since late April 2019. U.S. oil gained 88 cents, or 1.2%, to $71.76 a barrel, a 32-month high.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks scale another peak as await Fed signal

* Oil marches to multi-year highs as economies reopen. LONDON/TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week. The...
StocksRTTNews

Sensex Gains 77 Points; Nifty Ends At 15,812

Indian shares ended a choppy session flat to slightly higher on Monday, with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Infosys pacing the gainers list. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded around 600 points from the day's lows before ending the session up 76.77 points, or 0.15 percent, at 52,551.53, helped by firm cues from Asia and Europe.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex Drops 390 Points; Nifty Dips Below 15,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Monday, tracking mixed global cues and ahead of key inflation data due later in the week. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 390 points, or 0.7 percent, to 52,085 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 160 points, or 1 percent, at 15,639.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah falls on virus concerns; Asia FX eyes Fed meeting

* Rupiah set for worst day since May 20 * S.Korea's won tracks biggest drop since June 2 * China, Taiwan markets closed * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah was on track for its biggest daily fall in over three weeks on Monday amid surging coronavirus infections, while trading in most other Asian emerging markets was muted ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The rupiah weakened 0.3% and was set for its biggest one-day fall since May 20 after Indonesia on Sunday reported the highest number of daily coronavirus cases since late February. Stocks in Jakarta traded flat by 0412 GMT as dealers also looked ahead to Thursday's monetary policy meeting, where Bank Indonesia is expected to leave rates at record lows. Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht inched about 0.2% lower as overall trading was thinned by holidays in China and Taiwan and investors awaited monetary policy meetings. The U.S. central bank meeting on Wednesday will be key this week as financial markets look to see whether the Federal Reserve will reiterate that a recent rise in U.S. inflation is transitory. Investors are also eyeing the meeting to see whether the Fed could signal it is moving away from ultra-loose monetary policy earlier than expected. "The FOMC's policy tightening path will be the focus this week, but there appears to be limited scope for a hawkish surprise at this meeting," analysts at Barclays said in a note. "A benign FOMC outcome should support risk and EM FX in the near term." Emerging market assets have recorded healthy inflows in recent weeks with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar under pressure as markets have largely shrugged off worries over rising U.S. inflation. The Philippine bourse has surged more than 11% in the last three weeks, equities in Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam have rallied more than 5% each over that period, and Indian stocks have notched up record highs. The ringgit and the baht have risen for the last three weeks to be among the stand out emerging market currencies in Asia, and the rupiah has added more than 1% over that time. "Fundamentals and flows would remain supportive of Asia FX and we see modest room for a further gain vs USD," ANZ Research analysts said. Taiwan's central bank also holds a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan will announce its rate decision on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.3 basis points at 6.361% ** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index include Top Glove up 1.9%, Hartalega Holdings up 1.7% and Supermax up 1.6% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.09 -5.93 0.61 6.13 China 0.00 +2.04 0.00 3.36 India -0.14 -0.14 -0.74 12.16 Indonesia -0.24 -1.28 0.09 2.04 Malaysia -0.19 -2.28 0.59 -2.63 Philippines -0.12 +0.38 -0.26 -3.50 S.Korea -0.56 -2.76 0.00 13.08 Singapore -0.08 -0.43 -0.06 10.98 Taiwan 0.00 +3.08 0.00 16.84 Thailand -0.13 -3.67 -0.24 12.65 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MarketsUS News and World Report

Foreign Investors Buy Asian Bonds in May as U.S. Yields Drop

(Reuters) - Foreigners were net buyers of Asian bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a recovery in the region's economic activity. The bond inflows were in contrast to the outflows experienced by regional equity markets last month, however, the net purchases in Asian bonds were the lowest in four months due to worries over a resurgence of regional coronavirus cases.