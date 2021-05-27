“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” outshines the 2008 album
After 15 years of creating music where she didn’t have a stake in the rights of most of her masters, Taylor Swift released her first re-recorded studio album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” on Apr. 9, which is officially owned by herself. The album is the first of six re-recordings Swift is planning on releasing, and it has set the bar high, even for her standards. Featuring all 20 songs from the old “Fearless” album and six new “From the Vault” songs, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” does a phenomenal job at combining Swift’s mature production style and vocals with the youthful country nostalgia of the old album.www.thesamohi.com