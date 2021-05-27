Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” outshines the 2008 album

By Staff 12-13
thesamohi.com
 30 days ago

After 15 years of creating music where she didn’t have a stake in the rights of most of her masters, Taylor Swift released her first re-recorded studio album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” on Apr. 9, which is officially owned by herself. The album is the first of six re-recordings Swift is planning on releasing, and it has set the bar high, even for her standards. Featuring all 20 songs from the old “Fearless” album and six new “From the Vault” songs, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” does a phenomenal job at combining Swift’s mature production style and vocals with the youthful country nostalgia of the old album.

www.thesamohi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Horse#Fearless#Shamrock Holdings#Studio Albums#Big Machine Label Group#Ithaca Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesSFGate

Taylor Swift to Release 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in November

Taylor Swift will release a re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red on November 19th. Red (Taylor’s Version) follows Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which she unveiled in April. “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Swift confirmed on Twitter. “And...
Musicmusictimes.com

'Fearless' and 'Fearless Taylor's Version' are in a Tight Fight on the Charts: Which one is Better?

Fans were elated when Taylor Swift announced that she was going to have a rerecording of her first six albums. This was after drastic change in her career, switching from labels Big Machine to Scooter Braun's Ithaca holdings. Now, the two different versions of 26-track 2008 hit album 'Fearless' are on a very tight fight on the charts. The fans seem to love both just as equally! But which one is better?
Musicmix1079.com

Taylor Swift’s New Version of ‘Red’ is dropping in November

Taylor Swift has recently confirmed that her re-recorded version of ‘Red’ is coming in November. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” will be available on November 19 and will have 30 songs including a 10-minute track. Taylor said, “Musically and lyrically, “Red” resembled a heartbroken person. Like trying on pieces of a new...
MusicElite Daily

Swifties Think They Found Clues Taylor Is Dropping 1989 (Taylor's Version) Next

Taylor Swift always keeps fans on their toes. She’s known for dropping hints about her next music release through interviews and on social media. Now, thanks to her latest merch collection, fans are convinced another one of her re-recorded albums is coming soon. You need to check out this theory Taylor Swift is dropping 1989 (Taylor's Version) next. It makes so much sense, and if it actually comes true, that means fans may get new music at any moment.
Musicallaccess.com

Taylor Swift To Release Re-Recorded Version Of Fourth Studio Album 'Red' In November

REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT has revealed plans to release the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, "Red," on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th. The album, titled, "Red (TAYLOR's Version)" will include 30 tracks, one of which is 10 minutes long. Fans have already hypothesized that the 10-minute track will be fan-favorite "All Too Well," after SWIFT revealed in an interview years prior that there was a longer version of the track that didn't make the album cut. The album marks the second re-recording SWIFT will release, following "Fearless (TAYLOR's Version)" in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/8).
CelebritiesBillboard

See the Best Fan Responses to Taylor Swift's Surprise 'Red (Taylor's Version)' News

Swifties are a pretty savvy bunch, deciphering clues and Easter eggs that Taylor Swift drops like breadcrumbs across her social media profiles and public appearances. Even so, fans -- who were convinced that the next re-recorded release following this year's No. 1 album Fearless (Taylor's Version) would be a reworked 1989 -- were thrown off on Friday (June 18) with the announcement that the next re-recorded album in Swift's catalog would be her fourth, Red (Taylor's Version).
Musicwonderwall.com

Why fans think '1989 (Taylor's Version)' album is about to drop, more news

Clues point to '1989 (Taylor's Version)' as next Taylor Swift re-recorded album drop. The Swifties have spoken! Fans are convinced Taylor Swift's "1989" album could be out as soon as next week as she continues her mission to rerecord her first albums, "Taylor's Version"-style, after her original masters were sold by her former label. Even though Swifties have suspected for some time that "1989" would be her next release after "Fearless," buzz began in earnest again on June 11, causing the hashtag "#1989taylorsversion" to trend on Twitter after the singer's merch site launched a new summer collection featuring pieces that read, "Taylor Swift Est. 1989." "OH MY GOD IS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM #1989TaylorsVersion," wrote one eager fan. "Tell us that 1989 is coming without telling us that 1989 is coming …," another fan urged the singer, referencing her knack for dropping Easter egg hints about new music before it's out. Still others pointed to even more cryptic, possible hints, including a photo of Stephen Colbert taken in 1989 that Taylor included on a picture board during an appearance on the "Late Show." Because June 17 falls on a Thursday and there's a reference to being 17 in Taylor's song, "betty," some fans have also suggested the singer could announce the album release on June 17 and drop it on June 18.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Taylor Swift: after Fearless, we finally know which album she will re-record

We finally know what is the next album that Taylor Swift will re-record, it’s to discover right here!. While several days ago, Clara Luciani unveiled her album Coeur with very disco sounds, we finally know which album Taylor Swift has re-recorded. For some time now, the artist has been fighting with his former manager Scooter Braun to try to recover the rights to his music … in vain. Since then, she has re-recorded her old opus. Two months ago, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded debut album of the singer’s six, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Released in April, this new version includes six unreleased songs in addition to new interpretations of his hits like “You Belong With Me” or “Love Story”. And while fans were convinced the next on the list would be 1989, the singer decided otherwise!
CelebritiesHer Campus

Olivia Rodrigo's Taylor Swift Ring Has Me Convinced She'll Be Featured On 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

Ever since Taylor Swift surprise-released two albums in a row, I have not known peace. She is the only person whose Twitter notifications I have turned on aside from my best friend, and that is because I know she can announce a re-recorded album, a single, or literally an entirely new album at any moment — she’s done it before. Most recently on June 18, with a surprise announcement that had me overriding all of my app time limits for the day, Swift announced that she’ll be releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) in exactly 22 weeks (get it?) on November 19.
Beauty & Fashionillinoisnewsnow.com

Designer Janessa Leoné sweetly reacts to Taylor Swift wearing her design on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ album cover

Designer Janessa Leoné was thrilled to hear Taylor Swift will release Red (Taylor’s Version) later this fall — but there was something else that excited her even more. Taylor chose to rock one of Leoné’s signature designs in the photo that went along with Taylor’s announcement, and that image will also serve as the upcoming album’s cover art.
CelebritiesBillboard

Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming Really Soon

Taylor Swift's fans believe their wildest dreams of the re-recorded version of 1989 is coming true soon. Twitter picked up the #1989TaylorsVersion trend on Wednesday night, as Swifties started predicting that she would announce the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday (June 18) with just one day's notice, staying true to her impromptu album rollout style with her Grammy-winning album Folklore and its sister LP Evermore last year.