The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dealt with the legacy of Steve Rogers quite a bit, as well as the real truth behind the mantle of Captain America and the journey to a new Captain America as Sam Wilson moves into the role. Sam wasn't the only one embracing a new role though, as fans got to see what Sharon Carter was up to since we last saw her, and they were in for a surprise. Carter was revealed to be the mysterious Power Broker, and as we saw in the finale, she is now set up for big things moving forward in that role. In a new interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Emily VanCamp talked about how fresh it was to move the character in a new direction, and that also meant finally moving past and putting to bed that Sharon Steve Rogers kiss from Captain America: Winter Soldier.