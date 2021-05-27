Cancel
Brighton, CO

Adams County Museum

 22 days ago

JOB DESCRIPTION: Handle the day-to-day operation of the museum of the Adams County Museum, a nonprofit organization in Brighton, Colorado. Job duties include (but not limited to): bookkeeping, reconciling accounts and running financial reports, filing quarterly sales taxes, running the 1099s, advertising events on social media and print publications, updating the website using Wix, compiling a 4-page quarterly newsletter, keeping membership rolls updated, keeping legal documentation updated, completing the annual SCFD grant (with training, if needed), accessioning donated items to the museum, lining up volunteers to work at fundraisers and open houses, helping organize various other activities throughout the year, scheduling school tours, greeting people who visit the museum and scheduling tours, light housekeeping, and running errands such as bank deposits and picking up supplies. This job will require someone who is a problem-solver and learns quickly. Job candidates must have their own vehicle.

