Buying Cars

2021 Platinum White Pearl Honda HR-V

Roanoke Times
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDITIONAL DISCOUNT OF $1,000.00 HONDA CUSTOMER CASH AVAILABLE IF YOU DO NOT FINANCE AT THE HONDA SPECIAL RATE. expires 07/06/2021. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Radiant Red Metallic Honda CR-V

18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.64 Axle Ratio, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Crystal White Pearl Subaru Impreza

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 38,641! EPA 35 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Hands-Free Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Polished Metal Metallic Honda CR-V

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Deep Scarlet Pearl Honda Pilot

18" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
Motor1.com

689-HP Mini With Honda Engine And CR-V AWD Loses Third Gear

How would you react if you blew your transmission? For this Mini Cooper owner, it was all part of the plan for this insane Mini build. Under the hood of this Mini Cooper gone are the stock engine and drivetrain in favor of a Honda K-Series engine and all-wheel-drive system from a CR-V SUV. The result is a seriously quick Mini Cooper with more power than its transmission could handle, but that’s ok, the owner has a plan.
Buying Cars

Pre-Owned 2013 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr EX

*New Arrival* *Bluetooth* *Sunroof/Moonroof* *Keyless Entry* *Automatic* *Security System* *Fuel Efficient* *Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle free Test Drive.* * All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. Vehicle...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Lincoln MKZ

Nice. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Rear Seat, Turbo Charged Engine, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS, LUXURY PACKAGE AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Quartz White Pearl Hyundai Sonata

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Multimedia Package, Remote Start, Sonata SEL, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, Quartz White Pearl, Black w/YES Essentials Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Blue Link, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy. Odometer is 2930 miles below market average! 25/33 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Basque Red Pearl Ii Honda Accord

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Pilot

* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (When equipped with Honda Sensing and specific headlights) * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000 * 2017 KBB.com Best Buy Awards * 2017 KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Snow White Pearl Kia Forte Koup

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 68,221! FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! EX trim. Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Alloy Wheels, EX PREMIUM PACKAGE, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Diamond White Pearl Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nice. 2.4 ES trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, ACCESSORY ALL-WEATHER FLOORMATS (4), Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Serviced here, Originally bought here, New Tires, Local Trade-In CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda CR-V

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC AWD. Odometer is 22691 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPG. Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch(tm) study from Kelley Blue Book Market Intelligence. Award calculated among non-luxury shoppers. For more information, visit www.kbb.com. Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Pearl White Tricoat Nissan Murano

FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 13,522 Miles! SL trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, [J01] MOONROOF PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying Cars

Virginia Volkswagen Dealership Adds 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan versus 2021 Honda CR-V Comparison Page to Website

Karen Radley Volkswagen helps crossover SUV shoppers choose new vehicle with detailed model comparisons. It can be difficult to know which new crossover SUV model is the right choice for a driver’s specific needs. The key to getting behind the wheel of the best crossover SUV is to perform the necessary research it takes to understand which model best fits a driver’s daily needs. Two of the top choices for a new crossover SUV over the years include the Volkswagen Tiguan and Honda CR-V. Which one is the best choice for you? This side-by-side comparison of the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan versus 2021 Honda CR-V will help shoppers decide by offering them the details and information needed to make an informed and smart buying decision.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-5

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28290 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Obsidian Blue Pearl Honda CR-V

Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $3,400 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Wr Blue Pearl Subaru WRX STI

WRX STI trim. Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Canyon Copper Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Alloy Wheels, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Santa Fe Sport 2.4L, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, AWD, Canyon Copper, Beige w/Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces or Leather Seating Surfaces, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Multi-Adjustable Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Northsky Blue Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $3,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 9,175! WHEELS, 20 X 9 (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) PAINTED ALUMINUM, Hitch, SEAT, CLOTH REAR WITH STORAGE PACKAGE... BED PROTECTION PACKAGE, WiFi Hotspot, Bed Liner CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, WiFi...