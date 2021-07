Scouting Reporting: The Matador Towel is small enough to fit into a pocket, weighs practically nothing, and is the perfect thing for staying dry no matter what. The whole “always be prepared” approach to life is indeed one good reason to buy a Matador Travel Towel because the unexpected does happen. But an even better reason to get one of these towels is for the very much expected – also known as planned – parts of your life. Whether you are packing for an overland hiking trip, for a multi-day cycling or paddling adventure, or you are trying to travel light, sticking with carry-on bags, this superbly compact towel is a great way to reduce your gear weight and size without giving up on function.