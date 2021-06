I have waited a long time for this. NECA is the premier horror toymaker in the world, with the work they have been doing these last few years dropping jaws and swelling the ranks of our horror collections. The ultimate pairing, however, was a dream: the Universal Monsters. These timeless characters, done by a company like NECA, has the potential to be something really special, and when they announced they had the license earlier this year, I almost didn't believe it. The first release, Frankenstein, is hitting Walmarts right now, and I drove until I found one the other day. I am so glad I did.