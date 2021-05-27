Cancel
Recap: Hits come up-and-down the lineup for the No. 9 Oregon Ducks as they defeat Cal, 11-5

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman takes a closer look at No. 9 Oregon baseball's 11-5 road triumph over California on Thursday night in Berkeley. The bats came alive for the Ducks who were constantly on base with 14 hits and eight bases on balls. Gabe Matthews went deep for the seventh time this year and Josh Kasevich had a particularly productive night (3-for-4 with double and a walk). Robert Ahlstrom was not at his best (5 innings, 4 ER) , but he didn't need to be given the Oregon offense, to pick up his eighth win of the season.

