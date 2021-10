Did you know that the Fort Bend Chamber collaborates with local and state entities and many volunteer leaders to help grow our infrastructure and improve transportation in our community to help our businesses grow and improve the quality of life? Did you know that education and workforce development are top priorities for the Fort Bend Chamber? We connect business needs with the education sector so existing businesses can grow and expand, attract new jobs to our community and create a great quality of life in our community. The Fort Bend Chamber works to create a vibrant environment for businesses to create jobs and advocates for businesses on the local, state and federal level in an effort to improve our local economy and community. Join us in celebrating our chamber during Chamber of Commerce Week October 18 – 22 in Texas.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO